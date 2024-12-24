WeCap Plc - WeShop SEC Submission

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

WeShop:

Confidential Submission of

Draft Registration Statement to SEC for Proposed Direct Listing

WeCap plc is pleased to provide an update on progress of its primary portfolio company, WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"). WeShop has announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft "Registration Statement" on Form "F-1" to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its ordinary shares. The direct listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Highlights

WeShop has confidentially filed a Form F-1 with the SEC.

A successful listing will allow WeShop to rollout its app to new territories including the United States.

Draft Registration Statement to SEC

WeShop has confidentially submitted the SEC Form F-1 which begins with a prospectus summary that provides comprehensive sections on the business, management, related party transactions, principal shareholders, description of share capital, shares eligible for future sale, and audited financial statements.

WeShop app and platform update

WeShop has now partnered with over 1,500 retailers across North America including Walgreens, Walmart, Macy's, Sam's Club, Best Buy, Levi's and Kohl's.

WeShop recently reported Gross Merchandise Sales of over £100,000,000 in the proof of concept in the United Kingdom.

Multi-territory platform in final stages of testing with quality assurance.

System security penetration tests have been successfully completed by an independent company.

Sandy Barblett, Executive Director of WeCap said,

"WeShop's Draft Registration Statement to SEC for Proposed Direct Listing is a significant goal and we congratulate the WeShop team on this major milestone.

WeShop is unique in that it believes in share democratisation which is delivered through its revolutionary ShareBack® mechanism. WeShop will enable the majority of the company to be owned by the community that uses it.

The proposed listing will unlock the next and seminal step in the WeShop journey and excitingly open up new global territories for the WeShop app.

The proposed listing would also give WeCap a direct see-through valuation from its approximately 16% current holding in WeShop on an enlarged basis* and would be a major step forward in providing our shareholders with a liquidity event that should be transformational to the value of WeCap."

* The approximately 16% holding in WeShop assumes an in-specie distribution of WeCap's shareholding in Community Social Investments Limited ("CSIL"), WeCap holds 23.5% of CSIL, a private company whose only asset is 8,333,333 shares in WeShop.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

About WeShop®

WeShop® is a shoppable social network allowing users to shop from hundreds of leading retailers, recommend products to each other and refer friends to the platform whilst receiving Shareback® - a unique, dynamic and disruptive loyalty reward of shares in the WeShop® business. It is the intention for the majority of the Company to be owned by its community as a reward for transactional activity via the platform. It is the firm belief that the community creates value in any social platform and should be rewarded for their usage through ownership.

This Is How® WeShop®, This is How® we ShareBack® and This is How® we make WeShop® yours.