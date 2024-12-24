Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

24 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 23 December 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.749million Including current year income and expenses £47.997million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 251.63p Including current year income and expenses 252.94p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 252.72p Including current year income and expenses 253.91p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

