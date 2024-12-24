Bybit Champions Web3 Innovation and Strengthens Ties with Asia's Crypto Community at Taipei Blockchain Week

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, debuted at the Taipei Blockchain Week Dec. 12 to 14, 2024, spotlighting the vibrant Web3 innovations on its platform alongside a dynamic roster of its strategic Layer 1 ecosystem partners.

Featuring side events in collaboration with the Solana Foundation, the Sui Foundation, and a dazzling lineup of multichain projects, Bybit Web3 dedicated the Taipei tour to building up communities and deepening connections with Web3 ecosystem partners. The Bybit delegation also took the stage to uncover the latest insights on Web3, building with a purpose, and the future of blockchain utilities and DeFi.

Purpose, Innovation, and Partnerships

Representing Bybit at the conference were MK Chin, Core Contributor for Blockchain for Good Alliance and Head of Marketing of Bybit Web3, and Angela Huang, Bybit VIP Relationship Manager, at various panels.

Expanding on blockchain technology's potential in building better realities for all, Chin joined as a panellist in the session Marketing Web3: Strategies to Engage and Onboard the Next Billion Users. Chin shared learnings and actionable insights from the Bybit-supported Blockchain for Good initiative (BGA), elaborating on both real-world utilities of blockchain technologies and the trickling down of benefits to grassroot communities.

Meanwhile, Angela Huang moderated three sessions closely tied to Bybit's mission, steering conversations on crucial industry topics:

The panel Bridging TradFi and DeFi: The Exchange's Role in User Onboarding on Dec. 12 examined how exchanges could elevate access to the digital economy for users at scale.

on Dec. 12 examined how exchanges could elevate access to the digital economy for users at scale. On Dec. 13, Networked Intelligence: The Rise of Decentralized AI explored the intersection of blockchain and AI, showcasing their potential to transform and democratize finance.

explored the intersection of blockchain and AI, showcasing their potential to transform and democratize finance. The Building for Impact: How Female Founders Drive Purpose-Driven Innovation panel on Dec. 14 highlighted the evolving role of women leaders in driving solution-oriented innovation.

Another highlight at the event was amplified globally via Bybit Livestream . Collaborating with the Sui Foundation, Ondo, DeepBook, Scallop, NAVI, and other leading projects, Bybit Web3 led a critical debate on the future of Sui's growth strategy: Sui Ecosystem Showdown: Mass Adoption vs. Native Growth . Hosted by Emily Bao, Head of Web3 and Spot at Bybit, the livestream attracted over 6,500 viewers live at the Taipei Blockchain Week and globally on Dec. 13.

Deepening Bonds: Key Web3 Ecosystems and Communities

Bybit Web3 brought the local community closer to its world-class ecosystem partners with engaging community events, co-hosting Taiwan DeFi Flow with Sui and Scallop on Dec. 12, and Solana Ecosystem Taipei Greetings with the Solana Foundation and Solar with the support of Orderly Network, Zetachain, Jupiter, and Sonic, on Dec. 14. Through collaborations and innovation, Bybit Web3 opens up new on-chain possibilities for partners and stakeholders to expand the Web3 universe.

These relaxed evening gatherings provided a convivial backdrop for like-minded builders and entrepreneurs to network, exchange ideas, and celebrate their shared enthusiasm for DeFi and dApps in Asia's growing Web3 innovation hub.

"It's been an incredible experience connecting with the builders, believers, users, creators, and supporters driving innovation on Solana and Sui. These moments remind us of the heart and spirit of Web3-a vibrant ecosystem shaped by collaboration and shared vision. I'm deeply proud to witness this growth, grateful for every connection made, and excited for the road ahead," said MK Chin, Core Contributor for Blockchain for Good Alliance and Head of Marketing of Bybit Web3.

"Taipei Blockchain Week showcased the immense growth and potential of Web3 innovation in Asia. Representing Bybit, I had the honor to collaborate with industry leaders to explore Web3's limitless possibilities, from DeFi and AI to real-world applications. Together, we are shaping a more inclusive global crypto community," said Angela Huang, Bybit VIP Relationship Manager.

In the past year, Bybit has seen exponential growth in its user base, surging to over 60 million by the end of 2024. It has also invested in vertical growth through community engagements across the world. Connected by the passion for the future of crypto, blockchain, and Web3, the Bybit family is on track to building an inclusive and sustainable path to growth for the industry.

