Funding from the US Department of Agriculture's Empowering Rural America Program is available to rural electric cooperatives in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas. From pv magazine USA Awards of more than $4. 37 billion through the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Empowering Rural America (New ERA) program is intended to support at least 5,000 jobs, lower electricity costs for businesses and families, and reduce climate pollution by 1. 1 million of tons each year. The New ERA program, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, makes funding available ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...