Hong Kong Fiduciary Association Limited: HKFA's 9th Anniversary Celebration Lights Up Kuala Lumpur with Unforgettable Gala and Global Trust Summit

9th Anniversary Private Gala Dinner & Global Trust Summit 2024 wrapped up in Malaysia!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2024 / On November 22, 2024, Hong Kong Fiduciary Association Limited (HKFA) proudly hosted its 9th Anniversary Private Gala Dinner & Global Trust Summit 2024 at the prestigious Diamond Ballroom in EQ Kuala Lumpur. The grand event brought together over 300 esteemed colleagues, collaborators, and guests from around the globe to celebrate nearly a decade of trust and success in the wealth management industry.

Under the theme "SHINING BRIGHT FOR 9 YEARS, WITH TRUST AS OUR GUIDING LIGHT," the evening commemorated HKFA's achievements and set the stage for future innovation in fiduciary services.

Global Trust Summit 2024: Industry Insights and Milestones

The event began with the Global Trust Summit 2024, an engaging platform for industry leaders to analyze current trends and explore future opportunities. The summit featured a retrospective milestone video celebrating HKFA's achievements since 2015, followed by an inspiring keynote by Mr. Cyril Yeung, Founder of HKFA, who highlighted the company's resilience, innovation, and client-focused approach.

Mr. Yeung noted that "Throughout these wonderful years, relentless efforts have brought us to where we are today. Persistence, innovation, and a pragmatic approach have been the true driving forces behind our success. Looking ahead, HKFA will continue to reach a broader client base globally by enhancing professionalism, broadening service scopes, and striving to shine even brighter on the global stage."

It also included a detailed analysis of a new Hong Kong-domiciled fund structure by Mr. Melvin Mui, COO of Hong Kong Trust Capital Management Limited, showcasing the launch of the innovative trust structure designed to meet the diverse needs of trust clients. Additionally, Mr. Keith Chan, Business Development Director of Inheritance Asset Management Limited presented the Global Review 2024, offering valuable insights into market trends and strategies for 2025.

A Night to Remember: 9th Anniversary Private Gala Dinner

Following the summit, the gala dinner was a celebration of camaraderie, achievements, and aspirations. Mr. Mong Chung Chee, President of Asia-Pacific Region of HKFA, opened the evening with heartfelt remarks, welcoming global guests to this momentous occasion.

The gala was filled with memorable highlights, including an introduction to HKFA's growing presence in Dubai by Mr. Jason Tan, Vice President of UAE Region, who shared insights into the company's market expansion. A symbolic strategic partnership agreement was signed between Mr. Jason Tan and Ms. Peini Huang of Kreston Menon Chartered Accountants, reinforcing HKFA's dedication to serving high-net-worth clients. The evening also featured a celebratory 9th Anniversary Cake Ceremony, led by HKFA executives, symbolizing nine years of excellence and trust. Guests enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere with live music, exquisite dining, and ample opportunities for networking and reflection.

Looking Ahead: A Decade of Excellence and Beyond

The event concluded with a heartfelt closing speech by Mr. Mong Chung Chee, expressing gratitude to attendees and reaffirming HKFA's dedication to setting new standards in the fiduciary industry.

As HKFA reflects on nine successful years, the company is poised to embrace future challenges with professionalism and innovation, ensuring continued excellence in wealth management services worldwide.

About HKFA:

Established in 2015, the main objective of HKFA is to educate and empower sophisticated and high-net-worth clients with global assets, offering tailored and comprehensive solutions to clients across the globe to safeguard family legacies and ensure seamless inheritance. With a commitment to professionalism and innovation, HKFA continues to pave the way for excellence in wealth management.

Media Contact:

Organization: Hong Kong Fiduciary Association Limited

Contact Person Name: Ms. Catherine Choo

Website: https://www.trusthongkong.com/

Email: info@trusthongkong.com

City: Kuala Lumpur

State: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

