Sokoman Minerals Corp.: Sokoman Minerals Completes Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program Fleur de Lys Gold Project, NW Newfoundland

More than 50% of the holes intersected mineralized structures

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2024 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") reports that the Phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned Fleur de Lys Project, has been completed in 23 drill holes. Twenty reconnaissance drill holes evaluated high-priority geochemical and/or geophysical targets, including seven holes in the immediate vicinity of the gold-bearing Golden Bull boulders. Three others (FDL-24-9,10, and 17) tested showings discovered by Noranda in the late 1980s.

All preliminary* assays have been received and compiled. See the table below. Twelve drill holes, including the three holes on the Noranda targets, intersected gold mineralization (>200 ppb). Exploration, including prospecting, mapping, geophysics, trenching, and a Phase 2 drilling program, is planned for 2025 to locate the source of the large, mineralized boulders.

*Some samples require metallics assaying based on >1000 ppb Au initial assay. The additional analysis will not affect the reported highlight results.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals, states, "Our inaugural drill program was conducted on an 8 km2 section of the 329 km2 Fleur de Lys Project. It returned many promising results, with 50% of the drill holes intersecting gold-bearing structures. The final and most northerly hole (FDL-24-23) intersected five separate gold-bearing veins, which indicates a new direction for further exploration.

We are highly encouraged by our progress, even though we have yet to pinpoint the source of the high-grade Golden Bull gold-mineralized boulder field. We will be interpreting the information collected to date as well as future geophysical surveys to further define the mineralized structures before planning a Phase 2 drill program."

Map 1: Drilling Overview

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland for gold analysis. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. All samples of quartz vein material were submitted for total pulp metallics and gravimetric finish. Total pulp metallic analysis includes: the whole sample is crushed to -10 mesh; and then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150 mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au; with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

