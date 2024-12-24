Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) (SBMI or the Company) announces strategic financing and interest payment on debenture.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp is pleased to announce a strategic private placement of up to $1.5 million, with a lead order of $500,000. The private placement will consist of up to 12,500,000 units at $0.12 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.16 for a period of thirty six months from the date of issue. The proceeds will be used to finance an accelerated development program at the Washington Mine Property in Idaho, a detailed exploration program at the Super Champ Mine in Arizona and working capital.

The Arizona mill is processing and producing silver concentrate from mineralized material from the Super Champ Mine, and the Company anticipates revenue generation to commence in the first quarter of calendar 2025. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

In addition, the Company has received TSXV approval to issue 481,967 common shares as payment in lieu of cash interest on convertible debentures issued in May 2024. All major subscribers elected to receive common shares in lieu of cash.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

