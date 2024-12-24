DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Dec-2024 / 12:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 24 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,134 Highest price paid per share: 133.00p Lowest price paid per share: 132.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.9869p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,935,779 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,935,779) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.9869p 64,134

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 842 132.00 08:02:23 00317343966TRLO1 XLON 61 133.00 10:27:31 00317357760TRLO1 XLON 8428 133.00 12:20:42 00317359802TRLO1 XLON 771 133.00 12:23:21 00317359842TRLO1 XLON 77 133.00 12:23:21 00317359843TRLO1 XLON 847 133.00 12:23:21 00317359844TRLO1 XLON 1884 133.00 12:23:21 00317359845TRLO1 XLON 659 133.00 12:23:21 00317359846TRLO1 XLON 847 133.00 12:23:21 00317359847TRLO1 XLON 997 133.00 12:23:21 00317359839TRLO1 XLON 28550 133.00 12:23:21 00317359840TRLO1 XLON 11964 133.00 12:23:21 00317359841TRLO1 XLON 965 133.00 12:23:23 00317359848TRLO1 XLON 532 133.00 12:23:23 00317359849TRLO1 XLON 882 133.00 12:23:24 00317359850TRLO1 XLON 502 133.00 12:23:25 00317359851TRLO1 XLON 400 133.00 12:23:25 00317359852TRLO1 XLON 903 133.00 12:23:26 00317359853TRLO1 XLON 904 133.00 12:23:28 00317359855TRLO1 XLON 171 133.00 12:23:28 00317359856TRLO1 XLON 735 133.00 12:23:28 00317359857TRLO1 XLON 908 133.00 12:23:29 00317359858TRLO1 XLON 305 133.00 12:23:31 00317359859TRLO1 XLON 34 133.00 12:23:31 00317359860TRLO1 XLON 571 133.00 12:23:31 00317359861TRLO1 XLON 128 133.00 12:23:34 00317359865TRLO1 XLON 81 133.00 12:23:44 00317359868TRLO1 XLON 119 133.00 12:24:44 00317359878TRLO1 XLON 67 133.00 12:24:45 00317359879TRLO1 XLON

