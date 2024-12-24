Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.12.24
17:24 Uhr
1,680 Euro
+0,070
+4,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,78023.12.
Dow Jones News
24.12.2024 14:25 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Dec-2024 / 12:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      64,134 
Highest price paid per share:         133.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          132.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.9869p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,935,779 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,935,779) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      132.9869p                    64,134

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
842              132.00          08:02:23         00317343966TRLO1     XLON 
61               133.00          10:27:31         00317357760TRLO1     XLON 
8428              133.00          12:20:42         00317359802TRLO1     XLON 
771              133.00          12:23:21         00317359842TRLO1     XLON 
77               133.00          12:23:21         00317359843TRLO1     XLON 
847              133.00          12:23:21         00317359844TRLO1     XLON 
1884              133.00          12:23:21         00317359845TRLO1     XLON 
659              133.00          12:23:21         00317359846TRLO1     XLON 
847              133.00          12:23:21         00317359847TRLO1     XLON 
997              133.00          12:23:21         00317359839TRLO1     XLON 
28550             133.00          12:23:21         00317359840TRLO1     XLON 
11964             133.00          12:23:21         00317359841TRLO1     XLON 
965              133.00          12:23:23         00317359848TRLO1     XLON 
532              133.00          12:23:23         00317359849TRLO1     XLON 
882              133.00          12:23:24         00317359850TRLO1     XLON 
502              133.00          12:23:25         00317359851TRLO1     XLON 
400              133.00          12:23:25         00317359852TRLO1     XLON 
903              133.00          12:23:26         00317359853TRLO1     XLON 
904              133.00          12:23:28         00317359855TRLO1     XLON 
171              133.00          12:23:28         00317359856TRLO1     XLON 
735              133.00          12:23:28         00317359857TRLO1     XLON 
908              133.00          12:23:29         00317359858TRLO1     XLON 
305              133.00          12:23:31         00317359859TRLO1     XLON 
34               133.00          12:23:31         00317359860TRLO1     XLON 
571              133.00          12:23:31         00317359861TRLO1     XLON 
128              133.00          12:23:34         00317359865TRLO1     XLON 
81               133.00          12:23:44         00317359868TRLO1     XLON 
119              133.00          12:24:44         00317359878TRLO1     XLON 
67               133.00          12:24:45         00317359879TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  367177 
EQS News ID:  2057733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2057733&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2024 07:54 ET (12:54 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.