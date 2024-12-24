Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - Paul Gaynor announces a transaction involving his holdings in Ciscom Corp. ("Ciscom" or the "Company").

On December 23, 2024, Mr. Gaynor directly acquired 3,375,000 units in Ciscom, each consisting of one common share in the capital of Ciscom (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), pursuant to the private placement financing of Ciscom announced in a press release by Ciscom on November 12. These 6,750,000 Shares and Warrants represented 11.4% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately prior to the acquisition on December 23, 2024, Mr. Gaynor beneficially owned, controlled or directed 11,616,868 Shares and options to purchase Shares, representing 21.6% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the acquisition, Mr. Gaynor beneficially owned, controlled or directed 18,366,868 Shares, options to purchase Shares, and Warrants representing approximately 29.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares, options to purchase Shares and Warrants on a partially diluted basis. 16,734,575 of these Shares, options to purchase Shares and Warrants are held by Whittaker Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Gaynor.

Mr. Gaynor may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares or other securities of the Company.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Paul Gaynor.

