pixiv Inc.: Japan Open Chain's JOC Coin launches simultaneously on global crypto exchanges including MEXC and Bit2Me

pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is pleased to announce that the "Japan Open Chain Token (JOC Coin)" issued by the Japan Open Chain (JOC) consortium, in which pixiv participates as a validator (blockchain operating partner), will become available on global cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC and Bit2Me starting December 23rd, 2024.

https://www.jbfd.org/en/news/joc-listing

pixiv, an illustration, manga, and novel posting platform operated by pixiv Inc., has surpassed 100 million registered users and is used in over 230 countries and regions worldwide.

pixiv envisions a world where creators can securely and smoothly receive payments, regardless of their country or region. By participating as a validator, pixiv aims to explore the use of stablecoins issued by JOC as a reliable payment method. This initiative seeks to reduce transaction costs and increase the percentage of payment amounts delivered to creators.

What is Japan Open Chain, the blockchain developed in Japan?

Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a highly practical, Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 public blockchain operated by Japan Blockchain Foundation Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Hidekazu Kondo). Designed for seamless global use, JOC adheres to Japanese law and collaborates with leading industry players and Web3 businesses. This blockchain is optimized for applications in finance and business, offering a safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure for users worldwide.

Japan Open Chain website: https://www.japanopenchain.org/en/



¦ Japan Blockchain Foundation, Co.,Ltd. https://www.jbfd.org/

Japan Blockchain Foundation, Co.,Ltd. manages the consortium operating Japan Open Chain, a blockchain infrastructure designed to address social challenges through trusted and compliant technology. The company develops and operates private, consortium, and public chains tailored to various business needs.

Location: 26-1 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya, Tokyo

Representative Director: Hidekazu Kondo

Established: July 2022

Business: Web3 infrastructure operation and management

Related companies: G.U.Group Inc., G.U. Technologies Inc.

¦ What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet Services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

