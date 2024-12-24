Econergy Renewable Energy has secured financing from Raiffeisen Bank for its 92 MW Parau solar project in Romania, marking the Israeli company's second such transaction with the bank. Econergy Renewable Energy secured a €38 million ($39. 5 million) project financing deal with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) to repay related-party loans used for acquiring, developing, and building the 92 MW Parau photovoltaic solar project in Romania. The project began operations earlier this year. "This milestone strengthens Econergy's partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) following the successful ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...