The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) has approved 79 MW and 50 MW battery storage projects in Suffolk County, New York state. It is granting Key Capture Energy capacity and dispatch rights under 20-year power purchase agreements (PPA). From pv magazine USA The LIPA board of trustees has approved two battery storage projects proposed by developer Key Capture Energy. The 79 MW project in Hauppauge and the 50 MW facility in Shoreham, both in New York's Suffolk County, will provide the utility with capacity and dispatch rights under 20-year PPAs. The project in Hauppauge will sell LIPA 79 MW and ...

