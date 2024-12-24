South Yarra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - Fortitude Wellbeing, a leading psychology and counselling clinic in South Yarra, is thrilled to announce the introduction of comprehensive ADHD assessments at its facility. This new service aims to provide the residents of Melbourne, particularly those in the South Yarra and Richmond areas, with access to thorough and personalized evaluations for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Under the guidance of principal psychologist Melissa Bell, Fortitude Wellbeing has established itself as a cornerstone of mental health support in Melbourne. Known for its effective depression counselling in Melbourne, the clinic continues to expand its services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The introduction of ADHD assessments is a testament to Fortitude Wellbeing's commitment to fostering mental wellbeing and supporting the community.

"Understanding a psychologist's role in mental health is crucial," says Melissa Bell, CEO of Fortitude Wellbeing. "Our comprehensive ADHD assessments are designed to provide clarity and support for individuals who may be struggling with attention-related challenges. By offering these assessments, we aim to empower our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive."

Fortitude Wellbeing's team of Melbourne CBT specialists and top psychologists in Melbourne are dedicated to delivering personalized care. The clinic's approach ensures that each assessment is tailored to the individual's unique needs, providing a detailed understanding of their mental health profile.

For many Victorians, understanding why seeing a psychologist can help is the first step towards improved mental health. Fortitude Wellbeing's new ADHD assessment service is designed to demystify the process and offer actionable insights for those seeking support. This initiative underscores the clinic's mission to provide accessible and effective mental health services to the Melbourne community.

As Fortitude Wellbeing continues to grow, its dedication to offering high-quality mental health services remains unwavering. The addition of ADHD assessments is a significant enhancement to its already robust offerings, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive care tailored to their needs.

About Fortitude Wellbeing

Fortitude Wellbeing is a psychology and counselling clinic in South Yarra near Richmond led by principal psychologist, Melissa Bell. Melissa founded the clinic in 2019 with the goal of providing personalised and down to earth therapeutic services to Melburnians. Fortitude Wellbeing is proud to offer access to mental health services designed to support its community and foster wellbeing among its clients.

