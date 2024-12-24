Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of TON Station (SOON) on December 22, 2024. The SOON/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/soon_usdt) is available to users of LBank Exchange.

The crypto market has been suffering from the high-FDV, low-liquidity VC-backed tokens for so long, with retail investors having limited access and little control over the token's price dynamics. In response to these challenges, TON Station presents a unique opportunity. By creating a platform where token ownership is more decentralized and transparent, TON Station aims to address the flaws of traditional VC-funded projects. Its low FDV and commitment to community-driven growth present a more equitable model for token distribution.

TON Station: Redefining Blockchain Gaming with Community-Driven SOON Token and Transparent Economy

TON Station (SOON) is a blockchain-based platform integrated with Telegram, designed to combine elements of GameFi and SocialFi. By enabling users to earn cryptocurrency rewards through social interaction and gaming activities, TON Station has created an ecosystem that is both engaging and rewarding. The platform was created by gaming trailblazers Sidus Heroes and EllioTrades' SuperVerse and features partnerships with other leading Web3 projects. At the heart of this ecosystem is the SOON token, which serves as the primary means of exchange and reward. By leveraging Telegram's massive user base, TON Station provides a seamless and rewarding experience for participants.

TON Station features unique games designed to drive user engagement. It aims to be the largest and most efficient game distribution platform on Telegram. With a rapidly growing community, the platform has gained traction with 7.2 million subscribers and 19 million miniapp users, USA, CIS, Europe and some emerging markets such as Nigeria and Bangladesh. Revenue is generated through a combination of game payment fees, advertisement views, affiliate programs, and paid placements within the platform. Additionally, TON Station promotes a deflationary model, with revenue allocated to regular buybacks of SOON tokens. The emphasis on transparency ensures that a large portion of the supply remains circulating in the market, benefiting the community rather than centralized entities.

The SOON token is central to the TON Station platform, serving as both a utility and reward token. It is used by gaming companies to create quests, tournaments, and marketing campaigns, while external companies can also purchase SOON for marketing activities within the app. One of the key differentiators of the SOON token is its community-driven distribution model. Unlike many other tokens that are subject to lockups or vesting schedules, SOON offers immediate access to holders, allowing for a more fluid and transparent token economy. This setup eliminates the traditional bottleneck of locked tokens.

SOON Tokenomics

With a total supply of 70 billion tokens, SOON has a low FDV of $7.5 million at launch. The tokenomics model is notable for its simplicity and transparency: there are no vesting periods, no lockups, and no involvement from venture capitalists. The entire token supply is available since its listing day, with no restrictions on when users can access or trade their tokens. As part of its deflationary strategy, TON Station will buy back SOON tokens using a portion of its revenue.

