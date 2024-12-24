ALDD Ventures Corp.: ALDD Ventures Announces Extension of LOI for the Proposed Acquisition of Sparling Financial SARL

ALDD Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "ALDD") (TSXV:ALDD.P) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of October 30, 2024 in which ALDD announced the signing of a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to complete a qualifying transaction (the "Acquisition") whereby it will acquire all of the shares of Sparling Financial SARL ("Sparling"), the deadline to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the Acquisition has been extended to February 28, 2025, failing which the LOI will be terminated.

