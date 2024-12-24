Simi Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - Owl Badges announces the release of their latest specialized design option in their digital badge creation platform, featuring a presidential commemorative series that has gained significant attention from badge enthusiasts and collectors nationwide.





45th Presidential Commemorative Series - Model 27-SB1 Bounty Hunter Badge in Gold Finish.

Customization Meets Commemoration

The new design template incorporates distinctive presidential elements while maintaining the professional quality expected in law enforcement collectibles. Users can customize multiple panels and credential seals through the online design interface.

Digital Platform Enables Precise Customization

"The platform allows enthusiasts to personalize their commemorative pieces while maintaining the integrity of traditional badge design," notes the design team at Owl Badges. "Each element can be customized to create unique collector pieces."

Leadership Vision

James Kator, CEO of Owl Badges, shared his perspective on the presidential series launch: "The enthusiast community has been asking for more ways to create unique commemorative pieces. Our online badge designer now enables collectors to design presidential tribute badges with unprecedented customization options. The platform's success with law enforcement agencies made this collector series a natural evolution, allowing enthusiasts to create truly distinctive pieces for their collections."

Design Features

The presidential series includes:

Presidential profile placement options

Multiple customizable panels

Center seal customization

Professional-grade materials

Collector-quality finishing

Collector Interest

The release has attracted significant interest from badge collectors and enthusiasts, who appreciate the ability to design their pieces online with immediate visualization of their customization choices.

Online Design Process

The intuitive platform guides users through each customization step, from panel selection to final detailing, making the design process accessible to both experienced collectors and newcomers to badge collecting.

45th Presidential Commemorative Series - Model 13-C1 Presidential Collector Badge, 3.25- inch, Gold Finish.

About Owl Badges

Owl Badges® is the official manufacturer of custom badges and patches for law enforcement in the U.S. We specialize in simplifying the design and ordering process of high-quality police badges and custom patches for government agencies, security firms, universities, casinos, and theme parks. Our extensive experience ensures you save time and money while receiving superior quality products. Trusted for our reliability, we offer a user-friendly website where clients can fully customize their badges with agency names, officer names, ranks, and numbers, meeting specific requirements before ordering.

Press Inquiries

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235128

SOURCE: Owl Badges