Litecoin (LTC) is likely going to resolve higher. Here are a few mid to long term LTC charts that tell a promising story. In this article, we review 3 Litecoin charts. Readers know our focus, almost obsession, with the longer timeframes. RELATED - 15 Cryptocurrency Forecasts For 2025 We emphasize the long term timeframes to offset ...

