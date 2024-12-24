New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - Today, PharmD Capital, founded by trader PharmD_KS, announces the launch of their complete course using highly advanced technical analysis methods. This course provides clarity in a crowded field of trading courses and online material. It's about real, logic-based strategies that focus on technical fundamentals-not just indicators, giving traders the edge they need to outperform in the market.

"I made this course because I'm tired of traders getting lost in all the nonsense out there when trying to learn technical analysis of the financial markets," says PharmD. "The markets don't have to be complicated. It all comes down to supply and demand, buyers and sellers. You don't need indicators, you just need to know what to look for: read the tape, spot key levels, understand volume."

Raw, Real Trading Education

The course stands apart from others by focusing on what truly drives market movements-supply and demand at price, volume profile analysis, and balance range concepts. Unlike other courses that lean on indicators and overly complex calculations, this course teaches traders to read what's happening in real-time, right in front of them. From understanding market structure to identifying high-probability setups, this course helps traders anticipate market behavior instead of relying on lagging indicators.

Alongside the course is not just another stock market analysis blog, but Pharm's daily and weekly newsletter including the company's current market analysis. An active subscription to PharmD's Substack provides subscribers exclusive access to the Discord community where they receive ongoing market commentary each day, members discuss market action, share insights, and grow their analysis skills together.

For more information, visit PharmD Capital's website, follow on Twitter for market insights and updates, or check out the newsletter on Substack.

Media Contact:

PharmD_KS, Media Relations

media@pharmdcapital.com

https://pharmdcapital.com/

About PharmD Capital

PharmD_KS (aka PharmD Capital) specializes in providing advanced market analysis, expert commentary, and trading education specializing in $ES, $SPX, and $SPY. With over 30 years of experience studying the markets, we focus on supply and demand, volume profile, price action, and market structure for long and short-term strategies. Services include newsletters, market commentary, and advanced courses to help traders analyze the markets with confidence.

Press Inquiries

