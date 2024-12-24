In light of the recently announced plan to put 2.5 million people on injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), specifically lenacapavir, by 2027, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) urges global health leaders to prioritize condoms as a critical component of the rollout. While lenacapavir is a groundbreaking tool to reduce HIV transmission, promoting it without a strong emphasis on condoms ignores the alarming global rise of sexually transmitted infections, which PrEP alone cannot prevent.

"Lenacapavir may be a game-changer in HIV prevention, but it's not a cure-all. Ignoring the role of condoms in the fight against STIs is a disservice to and disastrous for global public health," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "We're already seeing record-breaking STI rates globally, with more than 374 million new cases of STIs annually, including gonorrhea, syphilis, congenital syphilis, and chlamydia. Condoms remain the most effective and affordable way to prevent these infections while also protecting against HIV."

Despite more than 1 million STIs acquired daily worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, condom use is declining in many parts of the world. In the U.S., syphilis rates rose by 74% between 2017 and 2021, and antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strains are spreading globally. Failing to integrate condoms into PrEP campaigns exacerbates these trends, particularly in regions with limited access to STI testing and treatment. AHF calls for a comprehensive approach to sexual health that positions condoms and PrEP as complementary tools to reduce both HIV and STI rates worldwide.

A recent study published in The Lancet underscores the urgent need for comprehensive HIV prevention strategies. Despite a 22% decline in new HIV infections globally between 2010 and 2021, progress remains insufficient to meet the UNAIDS targets, with disparities across regions and increases in some areas. This highlights the critical role condoms play as a proven, cost-effective tool in preventing HIV transmission.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2 million people in 48 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

