JETOUR AUTO: JETOUR Enhanced After-Sales Service in the Middle East with a Large New Spare Parts Warehouse

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2024, JETOUR officially opened a new 12,000-square-meter spare parts warehouse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, enhancing after-sales services for Middle East users. This marks a crucial step in JETOUR's global after-sales service expansion, reflecting its ambitious global plans and commitment to users worldwide.

While rapidly advancing its globalization strategy, JETOUR has continuously strengthened its global after-sales service capabilities. In the Middle East, through establishing offices, showrooms, and dealership networks, JETOUR has offered a long-term warranty up to 5 years or 150,000 kilometers and has developed professional technicians to quickly respond to users' demands. The opening of the new spare parts warehouse will further enhance JETOUR's after-sales services in the Middle East and beyond.

It is known that JETOUR's new spare parts warehouse features a strategic location, close to key transportation hubs in the Middle East, namely, the Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, ensuring that spare parts can promptly meet market demands and providing strong spare parts support for Gulf countries as well as African region in the future. Additionally, JETOUR has established in-depth cooperation with multiple international shipping companies and freight forwarders, constructing an efficient logistics network for economical and rapid delivery of spare parts, breaking geographical barriers for global service. Furthermore, the spare parts within the warehouse are finely categorized and stored, with an inventory exceeding 20,000 different parts, ensuring efficient supply management and a prompt response to users' maintenance needs.

In the Middle East, JETOUR has demonstrated robust overall performance. It led Chinese SUV brands in the UAE market share and ranked high in Kuwait and Qatar. JETOUR T2 and DASHING have become popular, winning numerous awards, demonstrating JETOUR's product strength and recognition from media and customers.

JETOUR has created an astonishing "JETOUR Speed" with its rapid development momentum worldwide. From January to November 2024, it sold 502,367 units, up 83.9% year-on-year, achieving global sales of 1.46 million units in 75 months. Currently, JETOUR has over 2,000 sales and service networks in 65 countries, providing convenient services.

In the future, JETOUR's globalization strategy is more ambitious. By 2030, JETOUR aims to establish 19 factories globally, targeting 80 markets with annual overseas sales of 1.1 million units, enhancing global operational capabilities and local value chain management. The implementation will further strengthen JETOUR's competitiveness and demonstrate its commitment to high-quality travel options for customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587269/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jetour-enhanced-after-sales-service-in-the-middle-east-with-a-large-new-spare-parts-warehouse-302339082.html