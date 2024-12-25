San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2024) - Voted.News announced today the launch of its multi-language blockchain news service after a year of development and testing. The platform transforms complex distributed ledger technology coverage into 30-second digests while maintaining access to original sources, addressing the critical challenge of information overload in blockchain markets.





Revolutionary Time-Saving Approach The platform's proprietary AI technology, combined with expert human verification, processes and curates approximately 50 significant blockchain news items daily from leading technology sources. Each digest includes impact scoring and technology trend indicators, enabling professionals to assess developments instantly while retaining the option to access full articles for deeper analysis.

Key Platform Features:

Professional news curation in English (voted.news), German (voted.news/de/), Chinese ( voted.news/zh/), Portuguese (voted.news/pt/), and Spanish (voted.news/es/)

Newly launched RSS feed for automated delivery of curated insights

Zero-advertisement, distraction-free interface optimized for rapid reading

Quick View digest previews without leaving the news feed

Direct source attribution and original article access

Market impact scoring system

"The blockchain sector generates thousands of news items daily, but professionals need only the truly significant updates," said Danylo Vash, CEO of Voted.News. "Our platform reduces an 8-minute article review to a 30-second comprehensive digest, while ensuring readers can always access the full context when needed."

The platform's launch includes RSS feed integration, allowing users to receive filtered, high- impact blockchain news directly in their preferred news reader. Additional language support for the RSS feed is scheduled for early 2025, along with expansion to include more global languages.

"In the rapidly evolving blockchain space, quick access to verified information is crucial," added Vash. "By combining AI efficiency with human expertise, we're ensuring professionals never miss critical technological developments while eliminating information noise."

About Voted.News Founded in 2023, Voted.News transforms blockchain technology news through its proprietary AI-powered platform that combines automated analysis with expert human verification. The platform maintains dedicated news versions in five global languages, delivering significant industry developments that impact decision-making. Through its streamlined, zero-advertisement approach, Voted.News enables efficient, informed analysis of blockchain technology while maintaining comprehensive coverage through direct source attribution.





