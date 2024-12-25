The US Department of Energy's (DOE) Solar with Wildlife and Ecosystem Benefits program will fund R&D, technical work, and stakeholder engagement activities that promote compatibility of solar with the natural environment. From pv magazine USA The US DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office announced the Solar with Wildlife and Ecosystem Benefits 2 (SolWEB2) notice of funding opportunity, which will award up to $11 million to improve the compatibility of large-scale solar (LSS) facilities with wildlife and agriculture. The funding intends to support research and development, technical assistance, ...

