Mittwoch, 25.12.2024
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
WKN: A2DPT0 | ISIN: CNE100002FK9
Frankfurt
23.12.24
09:21 Uhr
1,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.12.2024
Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.: Chinese securities firm Guotai Junan's MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), an international authoritative indexing organization, has recently upgraded the MSCI ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) rating of Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan, 601211.SH) to AAA by virtue of the firm's leading practice and outstanding performance in ESG.

Chinese securities firm Guotai Junan

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Guotai Junan has reached the industry's top AA level in mainstream ESG ratings in China, and has also reached the industry's top AAA level in mainstream MSCI ESG ratings internationally.

The company is at the forefront of the industry in corporate governance, corporate behavior, human capital development, responsible investment, privacy and data security, and financing that affects the environment.

In recent years, Guotai Junan has actively seized the opportunities of green transformation and development, formulating action plans on peaking carbon emissions and carbon neutrality and green financial services, and establishing a comprehensive ESG management system in terms of organizational structure, employee training, performance evaluation, system development, and information disclosure to continuously deepen ESG and sustainable development work.

The company has made strong efforts in 2024 in ESG and sustainable development, including joining hands with the China Construction Bank (CCB) to launch an innovative carbon-related loan business, assisting CCB in issuing 20 billion yuan of green financial bonds, formally signing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and actively promoting the comprehensive integration of ESG factors into the investment management process, setting up a green operation and social welfare working group, carrying out the "ESG and Sustainable Development" talent cultivation activities, etc.

These efforts have won many honors and awards for the company, such as the China Charity Awards, the title of "demonstration enterprise for corporate governance of state-owned enterprises" by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the China Securities Journal ESG Golden Bull Award, etc.

Focusing on green finance, Guotai Junan will continue to deepen the practice of ESG and sustainable development, actively cultivate characteristic advantages of green finance, accelerate the construction of a world-class green modern investment bank, and contribute more to high-quality economic and social development.

Source: Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.


