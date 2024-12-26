TOKYO, Dec 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2024 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in November 2024 decreased 19.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in November 2024 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in November 2024 decreased 3.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.3% total market share (up 0.1 points).III. ExportsMazda's export volume in November 2024 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and North America.IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in November 2024 increased 7.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2024/202412/241225b.html.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.