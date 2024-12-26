Kyros Ventures Collaborates with BingX to Release the Vietnam Crypto Market Report 2024

Kyros Ventures, a pioneer in blockchain incubation in Vietnam, has partnered with the global cryptocurrency exchange BingX to launch the highly anticipated Vietnam Crypto Market Report 2024. This report, now in its fifth year, provides a detailed analysis of the evolving cryptocurrency landscape in Vietnam and offers key insights into investor behavior and market trends.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to providing actionable data and fostering innovation in one of the world's most dynamic crypto markets. The release comes at a crucial time, as the cryptocurrency industry globally reaches new heights, and Vietnam solidifies its position as a key player in this transformative space.

The year 2024 has been transformative for the global cryptocurrency market. Key events, with Bitcoin surpassing $100,000 in December and broader institutional adoption through ETFs, have paved the way for unprecedented growth. Vietnam has mirrored this global enthusiasm, with over 50% of surveyed investors reporting profits from cryptocurrency investments over the past year.

Alex Nguyen, spokesperson for BingX in Vietnam, emphasized the report's importance in highlighting the resilience and innovation of Vietnam's crypto community.

"The report showcases the ambition of Vietnamese investors and their growing influence in the global digital economy. As blockchain continues to revolutionize industries, BingX is committed to fostering partnerships that strengthen the ecosystem," Nguyen stated.

The report also highlights growing optimism among Vietnamese investors:

93.5% anticipate the arrival of an altcoin season in 2025.

39% predict Bitcoin prices will surpass $120,000 by mid-2025.

The report also highlights a cultural shift in investment strategies, with 80% of Vietnamese investors now relying on advice from friends and family-a significant increase from 65% in the previous year.

A standout element of the 2024 report is the Vietnam Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Map. This feature offers an in-depth look at Vietnam's blockchain companies and projects, painting a detailed picture of the country's rapidly advancing crypto ecosystem.

The Vietnam Crypto Market Report 2024 projects a bright future for the industry. With the Ministry of Finance preparing a legal framework for digital asset management, expected to be finalized by May 2025, the Vietnamese market is poised for sustained growth.

Jenny Nguyen, Chief Operating Officer of Kyros Ventures, expressed optimism about the regulatory advancements in Vietnam.

"The possibility of legal recognition and regulation for blockchain and digital assets is closer than ever. This will unlock new growth opportunities for Vietnamese blockchain enterprises, positioning them as key players in the global market," Nguyen noted.

Amid bullish sentiments for 2024 and beyond, the insights from this report serve as a valuable guide for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers seeking to navigate this fast-evolving market.

About Kyros Ventures

Kyros Ventures is a leading incubator of early-stage blockchain and cryptocurrency projects in Vietnam. Built on the foundation of Coin68, Vietnam's top crypto media outlet, Kyros Ventures leverages its expertise and network to help blockchain projects establish credibility and expand in the Vietnamese market.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX provides a suite of services, including spot trading, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management tools, tailored to meet the needs of both novice and experienced traders.

In 2024, BingX became the main partner of Chelsea Football Club, further solidifying its presence in the global financial and sports sectors. For more information, visit BingX site.

