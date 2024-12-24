Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4PU | ISIN: CA57722Y1025 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6R
Tradegate
23.12.24
09:42 Uhr
8,500 Euro
+0,200
+2,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,40023.12.
8,2508,30023.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.12.2024 13:36 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mattr Corp.: Mattr Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for AmerCable Acquisition and Conversion of Debt Subscription Receipts

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. ("Mattr" or the "Company") (TSX: MATR) announced today that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 ("HSR Act"), applicable to Mattr's previously announced agreement to acquire AmerCable Incorporated ("AmerCable"), has expired. With the regulatory approval under the HSR Act secured ("HSR Approval"), Mattr expects the balance of the conditions to closing of this transaction to be achievable within a timeline which will permit completion of the transaction on or about January 2, 2025. Under the terms of the contemplated transaction, upon closing, Mattr will acquire all of the outstanding shares of AmerCable from Nexans USA Inc. (EPA:NEX) for a purchase price of US$280M.

Following receipt of HSR Approval, the Company delivered notice to TSX Trust that the escrow release conditions under the subscription receipt indenture entered into on December 19, 2024 in connection of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") [see press release] of 125,000,000 debt subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") have been satisfied. As a result, the net proceeds of the Offering will be released from escrow to the Company and holders of the Subscription Receipts will receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, a newly authenticated 7.25% senior unsecured note of the Company due April 2, 2031, in a principal amount of $1,000, per 1000 Subscription Receipts held.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the AmerCable acquisition.

About AmerCable

AmerCable is a manufacturer of highly engineered, low and medium voltage electrical power, control and instrumentation cables designed to reliably enable electrification in harsh environments. AmerCable serves a broad customer base within the critical infrastructure sector, including the mineral extraction, renewable power generation, general industrial and energy end markets.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern
VP, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.