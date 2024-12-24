Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757 | Ticker-Symbol: ER7
Tradegate
23.12.24
17:13 Uhr
52,30 Euro
-0,25
-0,48 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ERAMET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERAMET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,4552,5023.12.
52,5052,6023.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet delivers first lithium carbonate from Centenario DLE plant in Argentina

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, December 24th, 2024 - 2:30pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet delivers first lithium carbonate from Centenario DLE plant in Argentina

Eramet announces that it has delivered first lithium carbonate production at its newly commissioned Centenario plant, located in Salta Province, in Argentina.

The Centenario plant is the first facility to implement at an industrial scale Eramet's advanced Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology. This industry leading technology delivers sustainable and highly efficient lithium carbonate suitable for electric vehicle battery applications. Centenario first plant is designed to extract and produce 24,000 t/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate, and at full capacity should be positioned in the 1st quartile of the lithium industry cost-curve. First lithium carbonate production has been achieved less than three years after Eramet started the construction of the plant.

Total drainable mineral resources of the Centenario-Ratones salar amount to more than 15 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE")1, with an average concentration of 407 mg/L of lithium contained in the brine. This worldclass resource is large enough to support long-term growth optionality for production capacity to above 75kt-LCE/year.

On October 24th, the Group had announced it had regained full ownership of its flagship lithium business in Argentina, buying-out the 49.9% share of its partner in their joint-venture Eramine which fully owns the Centenario plant.

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet group:

  • The start of our lithium production at Centenario in Argentina represents a key milestone for the diversification of the Group into metals for the energy transition, which will place Eramet as the first European company to produce lithium carbonate at an industrial scale. I would like to thank and congratulate our teams for their strong commitment and their determination in delivering this DLE project within an impressive timeframe compared to similar projects in the region, despite the technical, logistical and meteorological challenges associated with its location at 4,000 meters of altitude in the remote Andean Highlands. In 2025, we will ramp up production at the plant, aiming at becoming a key global player in the sustainable production of lithium.

Calendar

19.02.2025: Publication of 2024 Group annual results

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com


PRESS CONTACT

Media Relations Manager

Fanny Mounier

T. +33 7 65 26 46 83

fanny.mounier@eramet.com

1 15,120 Mt-LCE, Measured + Indicated + Inferred, as of January 1st, 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.