XCMG Crane: XCMG XCA4000 Achieves Milestone with Installation of World's Tallest Hybrid Tower Wind Turbine

ORDOS, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in green energy is unfolding in Inner Mongolia as XCMG's independently developed 4,000-ton all-terrain crane, the XCA4000, takes center stage at the construction site of the Ordos Zero-Carbon Industrial Park. This enormous crane has become an integral part of the park's 500MW integrated wind-solar-storage demonstration project, reinforcing its role in pioneering sustainable infrastructure.

The Ordos Zero-Carbon Industrial Park is a joint venture between the Ordos Municipal Government and Envision Technology Group, and stands as the world's first fully operational zero-carbon industrial zone. It boasts a 100% green electricity supply, with 80% of the energy coming directly from clean sources such as wind, solar, and storage, and the remaining 20% sourced through grid-purchased green power.

The introduction of XCMG's 4,000-ton crane marks a significant milestone in global energy transition. The XCA4000 is designed primarily for the installation of large wind turbines with hub heights of up to 190 meters tall and maximum power output of up to 15 MW. Powering the crane is a 566 kW Weichai diesel engine, and to help with maneuverability, all 11 axles on the 29.7-meter-long carrier are steered, with eight of them also driven.

In its most recent operation, the XCA4000 lifted a 117-ton nacelle and drive train, along with 35-ton blades measuring 118 meters in length, to a height of 190 meters-the equivalent of a 60-story building. The XCA4000 performed flawlessly in executing each step of the process: lifting, rotating, aligning, and positioning, with remarkable efficiency and precision, earning acclaim from both the project owner and contractors.

"The 4,000-ton crane is easy to operate despite its 11-axle length," said Mr. Yang, the crane's operator who marveled at the crane's flexible steering. "The multiple driving modes make steering exceptionally flexible. During installation of a 12.5 MW hybrid tower wind turbine, currently the tallest on land, it completed the two lifts in just over twenty minutes each."

XCMG's 4,000-ton crane is a testament to the company's commitment to high-end, intelligent, and green solutions that serve the international market. By tackling the challenges of installing ultra-high-power wind turbines, XCMG continues to support the growing global green energy sector and demonstrates China's dedication to environmental progress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587778/XCMG_XCA4000_Achieves_Milestone_with_Installation_of_World_s_Tallest_Hybrid_Tower_Wind_Turbine.jpg

