GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.12.2024 19:06 Uhr
Franklin Wireless Corporation: Franklin Access (Formerly Franklin Wireless) Successfully Defends Shareholder Litigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access is pleased to announce a significant legal victory in its shareholder litigation, "In re Franklin Wireless Corp. Derivative Litigation", Case No. 21-cv-1837-BEN-MSB. On December 19th, 2024, following an 8-day jury trial, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California determined that the actions of the Franklin Wireless officers and directors during the relevant time period resulted in only nominal damage to the company.

Plaintiffs sought in excess of $110 million in damages from the officers and directors of the company. After less than a single day of deliberation, the jury reached its verdict and awarded nominal damages of $0.99. Franklin's officers and directors were represented by lawyers Stephen M. Lobbin, of the law firm SML Avvocati P.C., and Philip Tencer, of TencerSherman LLP.

Resolution of this case ends a long and difficult time for the Company's Officers and Directors, and provides certainty and clarity for the future. Management will now be free to focus on its mission to deliver innovative connectivity solutions without the distraction of litigation.

For more information about Franklin Wireless, visit FranklinAccess.com.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Wireless (FKWL) specializes in integrated solutions, leveraging 4G LTE and 5G technologies. From mobile device management to network management solutions, the company designs innovative connectivity solutions for the digital age. Explore more at FranklinAccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com


