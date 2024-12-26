Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.12.2024 10:58 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CrudevAult Digital Holdings: CrudeVault Launches Blockchain-powered Platform to Revolutionize Transparency in Oil Trading

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024has recently introduced an innovative blockchain-powered platform. By leveraging smart contracts and distributed oil storage proof, CrudeVault creates a transparent, efficient, and fair trading environment for the oil industry.

Enhancing Transparency with Blockchain Technology

At the core of CrudeVault's platform are blockchain-powered distributed oil storage proof and smart contracts. The platform records data on oil production, transportation, and storage, storing it in an immutable ledger. This transparency allows trading parties to verify oil reserves in real time, significantly reducing risks of false information and market manipulation.

Smart contracts further streamline the trading process. Unlike traditional oil trading, which relies on intermediaries for contract review and payment settlement, CrudeVault automates and standardizes transactions. This ensures that all terms are executed transparently, eliminating the potential for human intervention and errors.

Building Industry Trust Through Technology

Traditional oil trading models often rely on costly third-party guarantees to establish trust, introducing potential risks. CrudeVault eliminates this dependency by using blockchain's decentralized architecture, allowing trading parties to trust the technology itself. The platform's distributed oil storage proof ensures verifiable, reliable data for transactions, while dynamic market regulation adjusts parameters in real time to stabilize the market.

This trust system is attracting international oil companies and traders, fostering a more reliable and equitable trading ecosystem.

Transparency Brings New Opportunities to the Industry

With mass adoption of CrudeVault, the oil industry is moving toward a more transparent future. Companies using the platform have reduced transaction costs by an average of 25% and significantly shortened transaction cycles.. More importantly, this new trust mechanism is changing the operational rules of the global oil trading market, setting new standards for transparency within the industry.

By combining blockchain and smart technologies, CrudeVault not only enhances the efficiency of oil trading but also establishes an unprecedented system of transparency and trust for the global oil industry. This transformation is pushing the industry toward a more equitable and efficient direction, providing a solid technological foundation for the future.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.