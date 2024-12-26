EL AL Israel Airlines: EL AL Launches New Initiative to Honor IDF Reservists With Frequent Flyer Points

EL AL Israel Airlines is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative to honor IDF reservists for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in defense of Israel. Starting December 29, 2024, IDF reservists who have served a total of 100 days or more since October 7, 2023, will be eligible to receive 100 frequent flyer points for each day of their reserve duty, creating opportunities for new and meaningful moments with loved ones.

This program builds upon EL AL's ongoing support for IDF reservists and soldiers. Since the start of the war, EL AL has distributed over 20,000 free flight tickets, providing complimentary baggage, preferred seating, and full refund options to active and reserve soldiers. This new Matmid frequent flyer points initiative is the company's most significant gesture yet, aimed at thanking tens of thousands of reservists who have sacrificed over 430 days to protect the nation.

EL AL's VP of Marketing, Digital, and Communications Nadav Hanin said, "Hundreds of thousands of reservists have been working for over a year to carry out their mission to protect the home. Many of them have left everything behind - family, businesses, studies, and friends - while they returned to the army for long periods. We cannot bring back the moments they missed, but we are proud to continue standing by them and allowing them to enjoy vacations and small moments of peace, even if they continue to serve these days. EL AL embraces active and reserve IDF soldiers throughout the war and will continue to do everything it can to honor their actions and sacrifices for all of us."

The frequent flyer points can be redeemed in various ways, including purchasing bonus flights with points-only transactions, seat upgrades, paying for preferred seating or extra baggage, and accessing exclusive discounts for in-flight duty-free items. For example, a reservist with 360 days of service can earn 36,000 points to purchase tickets to destinations such as Rome, Berlin, and Athens or use them for premium perks.

Additionally, EL AL will offer flexible ticket benefits to family members of lone soldiers visiting them, further strengthening its support for the IDF community.

EL AL's new global campaign, developed with the McCann advertising agency in Israel, will debut today across television, digital platforms, and social media in the U.S., Europe, and Israel. It depicts the real-life story of a reservist who missed the birth of his child during operational duty. Featuring the company's presenter Hanan Ben Ari, alongside his mother Leah Ben Ari, the campaign emphasizes creating new moments to replace those missed due to service. The narrative will also be shared through billboards across Israel, showcasing reservists who have made significant sacrifices for the country.

Registration Details

The frequent flyer points benefit is available to IDF reservists who have served a total of 100 days or more since October 7, 2023, and are members of EL AL's Matmid Frequent Flyer Program. Non-members can join the club for free through the EL AL website. Registration opens on December 29, 2024, and closes on January 15, 2025, or once 25,000 registrants have applied, whichever comes first. Points redemption will be facilitated via the EL AL website or through travel agents.

For more details about the initiative, visit the EL AL website.

About EL AL

Founded in 1948, EL AL Israel Airlines is Israel's national carrier, dedicated to connecting people and fostering meaningful experiences worldwide. Committed to supporting the country and its communities, EL AL consistently upholds its mission to honor the service and sacrifice of IDF soldiers and reservists.

