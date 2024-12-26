Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024

26.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
SUNLU FilaDryer E2: Born for Engineering Materials

Finanznachrichten News

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNLU, a leader in the 3D printing industry and a pioneer in filament drying innovations, is proud to unveil its latest development-the FilaDryer E2, an optimum solution for efficiently drying and annealing engineering filaments. Addressing professionals and enthusiasts, the E2 is specially designed to handle high-performance materials, setting a new standard in filament management and post-processing.

SUNLU FilaDryer E2

Key Features

  • One-Touch Efficient Drying

The FilaDryer E2 is the first in the industry to achieve up to 110°C drying temperature. It is ideal for handling moisture-sensitive materials like PA and PC by drying at 90°C in just 2-3 hours, significantly improving efficiency. With a user-friendly one-touch drying function, the E2 automatically provides optimal drying settings for the most common filament types. The FilaDryer E2 features a dual-chamber insulation ensuring efficient, consistent and energy-efficient drying by trapping heat and blocking external moisture.

  • Powerful Annealing

More than just drying, the FilaDryer E2 is the first filament dryer capable of annealing 3D-printed parts. Annealing eliminates residual stress through consistent thermal treatment, significantly enhancing mechanical properties. This feature allows users to achieve superior strength, stability, and durability in their prints, particularly with engineering-grade materials like PA and PC.

  • Dry Bigger

The FilaDryer E2 accommodates up to one 3kg/2kgspool or two 1kgspools (maximum spool size: f250mm×153mm). This makes it the ideal choice for users working with larger spools, providing the convenience of handling bulk materials without frequent spool changes.

  • Enhanced Safety

The FilaDryer E2 prioritizes user safety with a dual-layer insulation structure that maintains exterior temperatures below 60°C, even at its maximum drying temperature of 110°C. A high-temperature-resistant fan, a PTC heater, and an automatic power-off system safeguard the device during prolonged use.

The FilaDryer E2 represents SUNLU's commitment to driving innovation in the 3D printing industry. Specially designed for the engineering filament market, it will be available for preorder starting January 8, 2025, at 14:00 UTC. With its advanced performance and high reliability, the E2 offers a more efficient and convenient solution for engineering filament printing, unlocking even greater possibilities for creators and professionals.

About SUNLU

SUNLU is one of the global leaders in the 3D printing industry, renowned for its cutting-edge innovations in 3D printing materials, devices, and technology solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunlu.com.

Media Contact:

Email: Branding@sunlu.com | Sales@sunlu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587791/SUNLU_FilaDryer_E2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunlu-filadryer-e2-born-for-engineering-materials-302339245.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
