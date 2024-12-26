DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Dec-2024 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 150.5411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7685707 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 367321 EQS News ID: 2058053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

