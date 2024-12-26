Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
ACCESSWIRE
26.12.2024 14:14 Uhr
ZEROBASE Unveils Revolutionary Staking Product with Enhanced Privacy and Earnings Potential

DUBAI, AE / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2024 / In a significant advancement for blockchain and privacy computing, ZEROBASE is excited to announce the Beta launch of its Staking Product. ZEROBASE is committed to leading the way in privacy computing and trustless finance.

Revolutionary Staking Launch

ZEROBASE's newly launched Staking product is specifically designed to enhance the security and reliability of its network. By allowing users to stake in TEE miner nodes, ZEROBASE not only aims to stabilize its network but also offers substantial income potential. This product represents a pivotal development in the practical application of zero-knowledge proofs in mainstream scenarios.

Innovative Features of ZEROBASE Staking

The Staking product at ZEROBASE incorporates an incentive and constraint model to ensure the highest levels of security and efficiency. Economic incentives are structured to minimize the risk of malicious node behavior, thereby bolstering the overall integrity and performance of the network. Participants can benefit from diverse revenue streams, including CeFi staking returns and proof generation fees, akin to traditional L1/L2 gas fee models.

Invitation to Participation

We invite all interested users and investors to explore the benefits of this innovative product. The Staking product is designed for user-friendliness and high reward potential, with possible annual returns of up to 45.5% APY. Engaging with this technology offers not just financial returns but also the opportunity to contribute to advancing privacy in blockchain.

About ZEROBASE

ZEROBASE is committed to leading the way in privacy computing and trustless finance. By addressing the critical challenge of ensuring reliable privacy within blockchain ecosystems, ZEROBASE implements cutting-edge privacy-protection technologies. Its product lineup, including zkLogin, zkDarkPool, zkCEX, and customizable cryptographic applications, is making a significant impact across various sectors by facilitating secure and private digital interactions.

Backed by leading investors such as Faction, dao5, Binance Labs, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Nvidia Accelerator, ZEROBASE is at the forefront of innovation in decentralized technology.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Company Name: ZEROBASEZK
Name: Sherry kay (Marketing Lead)
Twitter: https://x.com/zerobasezk
Email: shehreyar@zerobase.pro
Address: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai
Website: https://zerobase.pro/

SOURCE: ZEROBASE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
