Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.: Coeptis Therapeutics Makes Bold Strides in Innovation with the Acquisition of NexGenAI Affiliates Network Platform and Launch of Coeptis Technologies

Coeptis Aims to Bring AI Innovation in Biotechnology and Technology

WEXFORD, Pa., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, proudly announces the completion of its acquisition of the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform alongside the official launch of Coeptis Technologies. This new division is strategically aimed at diversifying the company's growth potential.

The acquisition of the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform, which was developed by NexGenAI Solutions Group, Inc. and its affiliates ("NexGenAI"), offers what Coeptis views as groundbreaking AI-powered marketing software and advanced robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities. This transformative AI-powered tool is designed to empower marketers to process vast amounts of data, optimize campaigns, enhance customer engagement, and streamline operations-crucial elements in the highly regulated sectors of biotech, pharmaceutical, and multi-level marketing (MLM) industries.

Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics, stated, "We are excited to integrate the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform and its AI and RPA-driven tools into our offerings. In industries like biotech, pharma, and MLM, where competition is so high and regulatory challenges are complex, having advanced tools to optimize marketing, streamline operations, and drive measurable results is critical."

Anshuman Dash, Lead Advisory behind the development of the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform, commented, "The integration of NexGenAI's innovative AI-powered marketing solutions with Coeptis Therapeutics' forward-thinking approach marks a transformative step forward. This acquisition aligns nicely with Coeptis' mission to drive innovation in highly regulated industries, revolutionize marketing strategies and operational efficiencies and ultimately deliver greater value to the partners and the industries served."

This acquisition reflects Coeptis' commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance its capabilities and drive innovation within the biopharmaceutical sector. By incorporating NexGenAI's AI-powered marketing solutions, Coeptis aims to provide state-of-the-art tools to companies seeking to overcome marketing challenges in competitive and highly regulated industries.

Dave Mehalick elaborated further on the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform acquisition, stating, "In highly competitive industries such as biotech, pharma, and MLM, having advanced tools to optimize marketing, streamline operations, and drive measurable results is not just beneficial-it's essential for our success."

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.:

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc., Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc. and SNAP Biosciences, Inc. (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio is highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and the GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com

About NexGenAI:

NexGenAI Holding Group Inc., along with its majority-owned subsidiary NexGenAI Solutions Group, Inc., has developed a proprietary suite of advanced tools that power the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform. These tools, featuring AI-driven marketing software and robotic process automation capabilities, are designed to optimize campaigns, streamline operations, and provide actionable, data-driven insights. NexGenAI's platform provides cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that revolutionize business operations across various sectors. By leveraging artificial intelligence, NexGenAI empowers companies to automate processes, optimize efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. For more information on NexGenAI, visit nexgenai.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

