26.12.2024
Proven IT Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Finanznachrichten News

Emir Husic Named Chief Technology Officer, Mike Engels Joins as Senior Director

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2024 / Proven IT, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in IT services, telecom, managed print, and workflow automation solutions, is pleased to announce two significant leadership appointments. Emir Husic has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Mike Engels has joined the company as Senior Director of Strategy and Security. Both leaders will be based at Proven IT's new Tinley Park headquarters.

Emir Husic has been with Proven IT for the past eight years, during which he has played an instrumental role in shaping the company's Managed Services offerings. As CTO, Emir will lead all Managed Services Operations, including Strategic Services, Helpdesk, Client Alignment, vCIO Services, Business Process Automation, Internal IT, and Security. Effective November 1, 2024, his promotion recognizes his dedication, vision, and exceptional contribution to the company's growth.

"Being part of Proven's journey has been an incredible experience, and I'm excited to take on this new challenge," said Husic. "I look forward to leading our talented team as we drive innovation and deliver even more value to our clients."

Industry veteran Mike Engels, who brings over 25 years of experience in Technology and Security leadership with a focus on strategic growth, is joining Proven IT. In his new role as Senior Director of Strategy and Security, Mike's focus will be on maturing offerings around vCISO, vCIO, technology and security assessments, and M&A due diligence. Mike has demonstrated a commitment to customer service and building strong client relationships throughout his career, which aligns perfectly with Proven's dedication to excellence.

"Joining Proven IT at this pivotal moment is a fantastic opportunity," commented Engels. "I'm eager to contribute to the expansion of our security services and to help guide the company toward new business horizons."

Brett Cosich, Chief Operating Officer of Proven IT, said, "We are incredibly excited to have Mike join our team under Emir's leadership. His experience and depth of industry knowledge will help take Proven IT to the next level in Security and Managed Services."

About Proven IT

Proven IT, headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, was established in 2003 and has consistently been recognized for its growth and workplace culture. It has been a Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Company, a Best Places to Work honoree, and an Inc 5000 five-time honoree.

The company focuses on innovation and client satisfaction. Key offerings include Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, Managed Office Services, Integrated Voice and Data, Physical Security Systems, and Business Process Automation.

For more information about Proven IT's Managed Services and leadership updates, visit https://provenit.com/.

Contact Information

Melissa Ellsworth
Marketing Specialist
mellsworth@provenit.com
7086141770

Ryan Schultz
Marketing Specialist
rschultz@provenit.com

SOURCE: Proven IT

