Two years after the passing of former Republican Congressman Jim Kolbe, a significant charitable donation has been made in his name to organizations advancing freedom and democracy worldwide. The tribute was announced as a way to underscore Kolbe's enduring legacy as a champion of global democracy.

Two prominent organizations - International Republican Institute (IRI) and Freedom House - have been named as the recipients. In partnership with these organizations, author and former national security official Miles Taylor will unveil a special initiative in 2025 to honor Kolbe's life and work, further advancing the late Congressman's vision of promoting stable governance and human liberty around the world. The contributions were made as part of Taylor's ongoing commitment to donate book royalties to charity.

"Jim Kolbe was a true statesman and mentor whose dedication to democratic ideals inspired countless individuals, including myself," said Taylor. "This tribute is a small way to carry forward his legacy and honor the profound impact he had on the free world - and holding autocrats accountable."

Taylor made the tribute as part of multi-year donations to the International Republican Institute (IRI) ($250,000) and Freedom House ($200,000). Both organizations are leaders in the global effort to strengthen democracy and human rights, aligning with Kolbe's lifelong mission. In recent years Taylor has made charitable commitments to these organizations and directed additional resources to groups such as the Committee to Protect Journalists ($100,000) and the Georgetown McCourt School ($25,000), among others, for their work to advance freedom including through technology.

Jim Kolbe (1942-2022) was an American politician and businessman who served as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona's 5th and later 8th congressional districts from 1985 to 2007. A Vietnam War veteran and graduate of Northwestern University and Stanford University, Kolbe was known for his focus on trade, budget reform, and immigration issues. He was widely recognized as a bipartisan lawmaker. After leaving Congress, Kolbe remained active in international trade and development, serving as a senior advisor to multiple pro-democracy groups.

He began his career as a teenage Page messenger in Congress and proudly served as a mentor to Pages in the decades that followed. The forthcoming initiative honoring Congressman Kolbe will be unveiled in the new year, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire new generations of leaders. Former Congressional Pages, including the donor, will be a part of the announcement.

The contributions fulfill Taylor's pledge to give away the vast majority of proceeds from his #1 New York Times bestselling book, A Warning ©, to nonprofit organizations that focus on government accountability and on supporting those who stand up for the truth in repressive countries around the world. Miles Taylor is the former Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security and advises organizations on technology policy and national security.

Copyright for A Warning belongs to Taggart Transcontinental Railroad (TTRR).

