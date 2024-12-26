Black Book Research: Balkan Healthcare IT Transformation: Black Book Highlights EHR Adoption, AI Integration, and Interoperability Trends in 2025 Report

Slovenia, Croatia, Turkey, and Greece Drive EHR Adoption in the Balkans, Setting New Standards in Interoperability, Telemedicine, and Digital Health Transformation

Black Book Research has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT, including a focused study on the adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Healthcare Information Systems in the Balkan region. This subset of the report explores the complex dynamics of healthcare digitalization across Balkan nations, each at varying stages of EHR implementation. The study provides an in-depth analysis of progress, challenges, and emerging trends, highlighting the critical role of local and global vendors in driving digital transformation and shaping the region's healthcare future.

Key findings indicate that 22% of healthcare providers in the Balkans intend to incorporate AI-driven analytics into their implemented EHR systems by 2027. Furthermore, 30% of surveyed healthcare institutions are targeting full interoperability with EU digital health standards within the same timeframe.

"EHR adoption across the Balkans underscores the pivotal role of government leadership, international collaboration, and vendor-driven innovation in modernizing healthcare IT infrastructure," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "With Slovenia's centralized health data exchange enabling real-time information sharing and Turkey's e-Nabiz system offering seamless patient engagement through mobile platforms, the region exemplifies how tailored technological strategies can drive significant progress. As Balkan nations align with EU standards, their investments in interoperability and scalable IT frameworks are creating a unified, data-driven healthcare ecosystem that supports advanced analytics and cross-border care."

Regional Trends in EHR Implementation

The Balkan region exhibits a varied EHR adoption landscape, with local and regional vendors addressing the unique needs of each country. While major Health Information Technology (HIT) players like Oracle Health, Epic Systems, and Altera Digital Health maintain a limited presence, local solutions dominate due to their agility in addressing operational and regulatory requirements.

Croatia: IN2 Group leads with advanced platforms optimizing patient care workflows and real-time data sharing. The Central Healthcare Information System (CEZIH) integrates 87% of healthcare providers for seamless interoperability.

Greece: CCS's MediFile EMR is a critical modular system, widely adopted to enhance hospital informatics. 75% of Greek professionals using MediFile report improved decision support and patient management.

Slovenia: Better's CRPD, a national data hub, achieves 95% EHR adoption in public healthcare, with 97% user satisfaction for its real-time data accessibility.

Turkey (Eastern Thrace): The e-Nabiz platform supports 80% of inpatient acute healthcare facilities in integrating telemedicine and secure data sharing.

These tailored solutions are critical in addressing scalability, interoperability, and compliance with EU standards.

Country Profiles and Key Vendors

Albania

Albania has advanced significantly in EHR adoption through initiatives such as the Integrated Telemedicine and e-Health Program (ITeHP), which established a national telemedicine network connecting regional hospitals to improve access to specialized care. The government has prioritized the digitization of health cards and patient records, integrating these systems with the national Civil Register and tax systems to ensure a unified and interoperable health information infrastructure. These efforts align with Albania's commitment to EU standards for digital health transformation, paving the way for enhanced cross-border data exchange and public health monitoring.

OpenHIM: Supports Albania's healthcare interoperability by serving as an open-source health information mediator, allowing seamless data integration across systems.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina's eHealth Strategy 2021-2025 aims to establish a unified national healthcare IT framework despite the country's decentralized healthcare governance. The adoption of EHR systems has progressed unevenly across the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, with hospitals in urban areas seeing higher implementation rates. Vendors such as Dedalus and Oracle Health are integrating scalable platforms capable of supporting regional healthcare networks. Interoperability challenges persist due to fragmented IT infrastructures, necessitating ongoing investments in data standardization and workforce training.

Dedalus : Implements multi-tiered EHR systems compatible with Bosnia's federated healthcare model.

Oracle Health : Deploys scalable IT solutions tailored to hospital networks with complex operational requirements.

CompuGroup Medical (CGM): Focuses on region-specific IT modules that address Bosnia's localized healthcare delivery needs.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria's healthcare IT ecosystem has evolved significantly with the implementation of the National Health Information System (NHIS), which serves as a centralized repository for patient data. The system incorporates e-prescriptions, digital patient referrals, and lab results into a unified platform, enhancing care coordination and reducing administrative burdens. Recent amendments to the Public Health Act mandate the use of EHRs in all public health institutions, accelerating digital adoption. Bulgaria has also developed mobile health applications to improve patient engagement and accessibility to healthcare services.

InterSystems : Provides high-performance, interoperable solutions for data management within NHIS.

Information Services JSC: Leads the technical development and deployment of Bulgaria's health IT infrastructure.

Croatia

Croatia has established itself as a leader in the Balkan region with its comprehensive eHealth System, which integrates EHRs, telemedicine, and e-prescriptions. The system facilitates real-time data sharing across primary care providers, hospitals, and pharmacies, ensuring continuity of care. Croatia's Central Healthcare Information System (CEZIH) supports advanced analytics for public health management and policy decision-making. Recent initiatives include expanding telemedicine capabilities and integrating AI-driven diagnostic tools to improve clinical outcomes. 87% of healthcare providers are integrated into the Central Healthcare Information System (CEZIH).

Ericsson Nikola Tesla : Develops and maintains key components of CEZIH, focusing on robust system scalability.

IN2 Group : Specializes in clinical workflow optimization and patient data integration. 91% of surveyed users in Croatia rate IN2 Group's solutions as user-friendly and effective for improving clinical workflows.

InterSystems: Ensures data interoperability and scalability for expanding healthcare networks.

Greece

Greece's healthcare IT modernization is driven by its preparation for a nationwide EHR rollout in 2024, aligned with the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funding. EMR systems have been widely adopted within the National Health System (NHS), enabling digital patient records, e-prescriptions, and lab results management. Greece's strategy includes integrating machine-readable standards like HL7 FHIR to enhance interoperability and support data exchange with EU-wide health initiatives. Advanced analytics platforms are being implemented to optimize resource allocation and improve clinical decision-making.

Computer Control Systems (CCS) : Offers modular solutions like MediFile EMR, capable of integration with existing NHS infrastructures.75% of healthcare professionals in Greece using MediFile EMR by CCS highlight improved patient record management and decision support capabilities.

Netcompany-Intrasoft : Develops platforms supporting health insurance processes and e-prescriptions.

Ergobyte Informatics: Provides clinical decision support tools compatible with international interoperability standards.

Kosovo

Kosovo's digital health initiatives are in early stages but gaining momentum through the Health Center of Excellence and partnerships with organizations such as the WHO. Projects include the development of electronic medical records for public hospitals and the deployment of telemedicine platforms in rural areas. Limited infrastructure and funding pose challenges, but Kosovo is focusing on training healthcare providers in IT literacy to accelerate adoption.

WHO-Supported Initiatives: Promote standards-based health information systems to facilitate foundational healthcare digitization.

Montenegro

Montenegro's eHealth Montenegro Project is designed to modernize healthcare through the implementation of EHRs and telemedicine services. The project emphasizes cybersecurity and data protection, addressing concerns about patient data breaches. Integration with regional health networks is being explored to facilitate cross-border care and patient mobility. However, Montenegro faces significant barriers in scaling due to a lack of skilled IT professionals and funding constraints.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia is actively adopting EHR systems as part of its broader healthcare modernization strategy. Partnerships with vendors like Comarch have enabled the integration of telemedicine platforms that enhance remote diagnostics and chronic disease management. Efforts to align with EU interoperability standards include adopting HL7 FHIR and SNOMED CT, ensuring seamless data sharing across regional and national systems.

Comarch : Provides EHR platforms with telemedicine functionality for remote patient monitoring.

Nizi: Supports the integration of advanced IT modules tailored to North Macedonia's healthcare needs.

Romania

Romania's healthcare system is undergoing digital transformation with investments in its National E-Health Record system, which connects primary care providers, hospitals, and pharmacies. Challenges include outdated infrastructure and limited interoperability between private and public sector systems. The government is exploring cloud-based solutions to address scalability and ensure compliance with EU data protection standards.

SIVECO : Develops modular solutions for centralized health record management.

CompuGroup Medical (CGM): Delivers secure platforms focused on data exchange and patient data privacy.

Serbia

Serbia's Digitalisation Program (2022-2026) aims to build a robust, interoperable digital health ecosystem. The program focuses on API-driven integration of existing hospital information systems to create a centralized EHR repository. Innovations such as AI-powered clinical decision support tools and predictive analytics are being explored to enhance care delivery.

Heliant : Provides interoperable EHR systems for seamless data flow across healthcare providers.

MCS Group : Specializes in clinical workflow automation and analytics integration.

Medio: Offers cloud-based telemedicine platforms supporting decentralized care delivery.

Slovenia

Slovenia's Central Registry of Patient Data (CRPD) exemplifies the country's leadership in healthcare IT. The registry serves as a national health data hub, supporting real-time access to patient information for authorized providers. Slovenia is expanding its health IT ecosystem to include predictive analytics and population health management tools, emphasizing preventive care. Over 95% adoption of EHRs in public healthcare institutions, driven by the CRPD platform.

Better: Plays a key role in CRPD's development and interoperability with international health systems. 97% of surveyed healthcare providers in Slovenia report satisfaction with Better's Central Registry of Patient Data (CRPD) for its seamless interoperability and real-time data accessibility

Turkey (Eastern Thrace)

Turkey's e-Nabiz platform integrates EHRs with mobile health applications, enabling patients to access and share their records with healthcare providers securely. The government's focus includes expanding telemedicine services and integrating geographic information systems (GIS) for emergency response planning. 80% of healthcare facilities utilize the e-Nabiz platform for patient data management and telemedicine integration.

Basarsoft : Not an EHR, the vendor provides GIS solutions that enhance healthcare logistics and resource allocation.

MedData: Develops modular hospital information systems for integrated care delivery.

