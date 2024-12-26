Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
ACCESSWIRE
26.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
78 Leser
Exalate Caps Off a Pivotal 2024 with Major Growth and AI Breakthroughs in Integration

Finanznachrichten News

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2024 / Exalate is closing out a transformative 2024 with a visionary outlook on integration's role in the future of work. The company announced significant growth and technological advancement in 2024, marked by 30% year-over-year expansion and breakthrough developments in AI-assisted integration capabilities. Exalate's success reflects the increasing need for integration solutions that go beyond connectivity to deliver strategic business value through intelligent, automated processes.

Key achievements include:

  • Securing platinum status on the Atlassian Marketplace, with nearly 30% market share in the integration category

  • Obtaining ISO 27001 certification, reinforcing enterprise-grade security standards

  • Receiving VLAIO funding for AI innovation in partnership with AI expert company Superlinear

  • Being named among the Benelux Top 50 Software Companies.

"Integration is about more than just connecting systems. It's about creating intelligent workflows that help organizations work smarter," said Francis Martens, CEO of Exalate. "Our 2024 performance demonstrates the critical role of advanced integration solutions in modern enterprise operations."

The Exalate solution now supports nearly 14,000 active installations globally, with over 2.9 million issues synchronized. Exalate reported a 94% net MRR retention rate and secured 250 new clients, with more than 50% of revenue originating from U.S.-based customers.

Pushing the Boundaries of Integration Technology

The company's 2024 technological advances have focused on making complex integrations more accessible and intelligent:

Launch of Aida, an AI-powered support for integration scoping and implementation.

Introduction of AI Assist, providing intelligent code suggestions for script-based integrations.

Development of SyncRoom, a forthcoming feature designed to streamline and simplify connection management. SyncRoom drastically reduces integration setup time from weeks to mere hours, turning what was once a purely technical process into a dynamic, business-focused task. In the future, administrators will simply define the desired outcomes, and AI will take over the configuration, making connection management both intelligent and seamless.

Next-generation Communication Engine: Set to launch in 2025, this innovation moves beyond traditional point-to-point connections to enable dynamic, intelligent workflows that can adapt to changing business needs in real-time. It supports end-to-end encryption and ensures the highest security levels, making it a cornerstone of Exalate's vision for the future.

"Our next generation communication engine is set to handle the complexity and scale of modern enterprises while maintaining the flexibility they need to stay competitive," explained Martens. "This isn't just about moving data-it's about creating intelligent pathways that enable businesses to cooperate, regardless of their technological boundaries."

Exalate is also expanding its connector ecosystem to include Asana, Topdesk, Freshdesk, and more.

Supporting Women in Tech

Exalate remains committed to championing diversity through its HERpower initiative. This program addresses the underrepresentation of women in technology leadership roles, embodying Exalate's core belief that diverse perspectives drive better business outcomes and foster innovation.

About Exalate

Exalate is a leader in software integration with over a decade of industry experience. As a Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Exalate offers a high-performance integration solution with two top-rated Atlassian Marketplace apps and a global network of over 200 partners. Exalate's integration solution provides real-time, bi-directional sync and a powerful AI-assisted scripting engine capable of handling even the most advanced integration scenarios, making it the go-to solution for cross-company integrations. More about Exalates year in review here.

Contact:
Dafina Hristova
pr@exalate.com

SOURCE: Exalate



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
