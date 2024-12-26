Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Expands Footprint to Four Blockchains Powered by NoLimitCoin

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL), a leader in blockchain-driven software development, is excited to announce groundbreaking advancements powered by NoLimitCoin (NLC). The innovative expansion from the BSC NLC token to the Polygon network, with upcoming bridges to Ethereum and Chiliz, is set to supercharge Greenlite Ventures' platforms and enable seamless integration across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

"NoLimitCoin's expansion represents a major milestone in blockchain technology," said Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. "We will harness these advancements to power our platforms by leveraging NLC's enhanced network flexibility. Greenlite Ventures will deliver more robust, scalable, and efficient software solutions worldwide, enabling us to reach a wider audience and drive the adoption of our technologies."

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. has adopted NoLimitCoin as the backbone to power its software ecosystem utilizing it to facilitate transactions via NLC smart contracts. As a significant asset holder of NLC, Greenlite Ventures recognizes the strategic value of this innovative cryptocurrency in achieving its mission to redefine blockchain-based gaming and cryptocurrency platforms.

"The ability to operate across networks such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Ethereum, and Chiliz creates an unprecedented level of interoperability," Groswirt added. "This will allow us to expand our platforms to serve diverse platform operators while optimizing costs and performance. These technological advancements are not just transformative for NLC but are pivotal for Greenlite Ventures' growth and innovation."

By integrating NLC's multi-network capabilities, Greenlite Ventures is poised to enhance its platforms' performance and accessibility while paving the way for future advancements in decentralized software and blockchain applications.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) is focused on developing transformative software and crypto solutions for the gaming and crypto industries. With an experienced team and a robust portfolio of innovative technologies, Greenlite Ventures is setting the standard for the future of gaming and blockchain innovation.

Website: https://greenliteventures.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

