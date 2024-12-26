The Bank of Canada today reduced its target for the overnight rate to 3.25%, with the Bank Rate at 3.50% and the deposit rate at 3.25%. The Bank is continuing its policy of balance sheet normalization.

In the latest news, the Bank of Canada rate cut by 50 basis points to 3.50% is boosting Justo Real Estate's client's homebuyer activity. In Canada, the economy grew by 1% in the third quarter, somewhat below the Bank's October projection, and the fourth quarter also looks weaker than projected. Third-quarter GDP growth was pulled down by business investment, inventories, and exports.

In contrast, consumer spending and housing activity both picked up, suggesting lower interest rates in Canada are beginning to boost household spending. Historical revisions to the National Accounts have increased the level of GDP over the past three years, largely reflecting higher investment and consumption.

With the policy rate cut to 3.50%, Justo Real Estate gives real estate opportunities to its homebuyers. As the Bank of Canada takes the initiative, Justo has observed a noticeable uptick in interest from clients exploring the possibility of entering the real estate market. Buyers who were previously on the fence are now more confident about their purchasing power, while sellers see this as an opportunity to attract more offers.

Justo allows potential homebuyers to reassess their financial plans and explore the possibilities that lower rates bring. For sellers, the rate cut could mean increased competition among buyers, potentially leading to quicker sales and favorable offers. Justo's office team handles new inquiries, marketing, and paperwork, allowing agents to focus on providing the best experience for their clients.

Along with that, whether they're first-time homebuyers or a seasoned investor, the company has already saved millions of dollars for its clients. It's a great way to cover renovation costs, purchase furniture, or cover other expenses. The company also connects clients with expert agents who tailor their search to their preferences, whether that's proximity to schools, transit access, or vibrant community amenities. This helps individuals find a house with all the features they need in a neighborhood they love, suited to their lifestyle, making the process less overwhelming.

Furthermore, Justo Real Estate Brokerage helps clients buy their dream home with confidence and save thousands by offering a cashback real estate program to buyers and charging half of the usual listing commission to sellers. With a focus on bringing affordable real estate in Toronto and efficient services to the Canadian real estate brokerage market, the company gives a perspective of no hidden fees making it a transparent alternative to buying and selling their homes.

About Justo Brokerage:

Justo Brokerage stands out by redefining the real estate experience with transparency, savings, and a client-first philosophy. Unlike traditional brokerages, Justo prioritizes clients' financial well-being by offering innovative benefits such as a cashback program for buyers and a reduced listing fee for sellers, without compromising on full-service support. The brokerage's expert agents handle every detail of the transaction, from market analysis to negotiations, ensuring clients receive the best value and experience. With no hidden fees and a commitment to fairness, Justo provides a smarter, more affordable choice for GTA homebuyers and sellers. With the Bank of Canada's move to lower rates, homebuyers now have an even greater opportunity to save on financing costs, and Justo remains dedicated to offering transparency and savings, ensuring a seamless homebuying experience.

View the original press release on accesswire.com