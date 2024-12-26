Biomedical Waste Solutions: Top Hialeah Medical Waste Disposal Company Takes on Escalating Needlestick Injuries With Essential Guide

The CDC estimates that each year, about 385,000 healthcare workers in the United States suffer from needlestick and sharps-related injuries.

In response to a rise in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal company, with locations in Hialeah, FL, strongly advocates educating the community on the dangers of improper medical waste disposal, particularly needles.

According to a CDC report , there are approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries annually among U.S. healthcare workers. This number could be lower than the actual figure because of underreporting, especially in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes must use needles daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the risks of sharps injuries in spreading severe diseases, noting annual global infection rates among healthcare professionals as:

About 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Being infected risks them experiencing long-term health problems, causing lifelong disabilities. It can also lead to fatalities.

A report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicates that up to 33%d of all sharps injuries occur during disposal, enhancing the value of stringent medical waste disposal methods to keep healthcare workers and the public safe.

To address this pressing matter, the Hialeah medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions published The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This resource offers vital information on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, staying true to the company's commitment to promoting safety and preventing the spread of infections using proper waste management practices.

The guide includes five valuable tips for minimizing needlestick injuries:

Implementing FDA-sanctioned containers for sharps disposal

Keeping disposal bins from becoming overcrowded

Keeping hands out of sharps disposal containers

Not engaging in the recapping of used needles

Securing sharp items and disposal bins to protect children

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, said, "The rising incidence of needlestick injuries and their serious impact on healthcare workers and the community are major concerns. Our guide is essential for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are dedicated to offering effective Hialeah medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a top Hialeah medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions motivates healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles to review their detailed guide for assistance with the proper disposal of sharps and medical waste. They aim to share their expertise and experience in secure handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, complying with the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com .

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

