Valsoft Corporation Secures $150M to Further Accelerate Growth in Vertical Market Software Sector

New equity funding from Portage Capital Solutions, Viking Global Investors, and PROPELR Growth underscores Valsoft's leadership and growth potential

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses since 2015, today announced it has raised US$150 million in growth equity funding.

This strategic financing round was led by Portage Capital Solutions, with participation from PROPELR Growth and existing investor Viking Global Investors. The new funding will accelerate Valsoft's portfolio expansion, support the launch of innovative products and services, and strengthen its leadership position as a global consolidator in the vertical software sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new equity partners who share our vision of becoming a global leader in the vertical software market," said Sam Youssef, CEO of Valsoft. "This new funding will allow us to capitalize on exciting organic and inorganic opportunities, further strengthen our portfolio strategy, and deliver enhanced value for our companies and their customers."

Valsoft specializes in acquiring and developing vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions across diverse industries. By identifying well-established businesses with significant growth potential, Valsoft has built a portfolio of industry leaders. The company is committed to long-term partnerships, working closely with entrepreneurs to optimize performance and expand the competitive edge of its portfolio companies.

"For nearly a decade, Valsoft has demonstrated its ability to acquire and operate software companies with exceptional results," said Dan Ballen, Co-Head and Partner of Portage Capital Solutions. "We are excited to support Valsoft's growth in its core software markets and, by leveraging Portage's heritage as fintech-focused investors, through the expansion of innovative monetization channels, such as embedded financial services and AI-powered customer tools."

"Valsoft management has executed its VMS acquisition strategy on a world-class level. PROPELR Growth is proud to partner with one of the top late-stage growth companies in Canada," said Sanjiv Samant, Managing Partner and Founder of PROPELR Growth.

Looking ahead, Valsoft aims to expand its portfolio across new geographies and industries, explore emerging technologies, and develop products that provide even greater value to customers and partners. The company's long-term strategy focuses on building enduring partnerships with management teams and fostering sustainable growth within its portfolio.

"Our model is unique in that we prioritize long-term value creation without the constraints of predefined investment horizons," said Joseph Koubbieh, CIO at Valsoft. "Through building long-term partnerships with existing management and customers that compounds over time, we create enduring value for our portfolio companies while driving Valsoft's sustained growth."

TD Securities, Canaccord Securities and BMO Capital Markets are acting as strategic advisors on the Transaction.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media contact information

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

514-814-1554

