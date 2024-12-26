Anzeige
26.12.2024
Daily Bonus: San Jose Nonprofit Bookkeeping Firm, Daily Balance, Launches New San Jose Location, Offering Top-Tier Virtual Accounting Services for Nonprofits

Finanznachrichten News

Through its newly opened San Jose office, Daily Balance empowers nonprofits to replace their accounting departments, potentially saving up to 40% in admin costs and allowing them to concentrate on advancing their mission and initiatives.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2024 / Daily Balance, a leading nonprofit accounting firm known for its expertise in bookkeeping, audit support, and virtual CFO advisory, proudly announces the launch of its new office in San Jose, CA. This expansion highlights the firm's mission to provide top-notch accounting solutions to nonprofits across California.

Based in Sacramento, CA, Daily Balance has established a solid reputation for helping nonprofits streamline accounting, cut administrative costs by up to 40%, and refocus resources on their core mission. With the San Jose office, Daily Balance extends its reach, offering its trusted services to a broader audience while maintaining the high standards that have made them a dependable partner in Sacramento.

"As a San Jose nonprofit accountant, we recognize that sound financial management supports the overall success of our clients' missions," said Syd Highley, Founder and Managing Principal of Daily Balance. "We aim to empower organizations to make well-informed decisions, strengthen their relationships with donors and boards, and improve funding opportunities. We're excited to bring our tailored services to San Jose's nonprofit community."

The San Jose office will provide a full suite of services tailored to meet specific nonprofit needs, including:

  • Nonprofit Bookkeeping - Ensuring accurate, accessible financial records with prompt, reliable support.

  • Nonprofit Financial Audit Representation - Delivering audit-ready financials, leading to smooth, worry-free audits.

  • Nonprofit CFO Advisory - Offering strategic insights, proactive financial planning, and assistance with funding.

Daily Balance invites Executive Directors and CEOs to book a consultation to discuss their unique accounting needs and receive actionable guidance for improved financial management.

For additional information on San Jose nonprofit bookkeeping, please visit https://nonprofitaccountant.com/locations/san-jose/ or call (916)999-5955.

About Downing & Co:

Daily Balance is a leading nonprofit accounting firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations save up to 40% in admin costs while freeing themselves up to focus on their mission/programs. Established in 1999, Daily Balance offers comprehensive services, including nonprofit bookkeeping, nonprofit financial audit representation, and virtual CFO advisory services

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994

.

SOURCE: Daily Bonus



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
