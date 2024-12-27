Ring in the New Year with a step into the great outdoors! America's State Parks invite you to begin 2025 with fresh air, scenic views and unforgettable memories by participating in a First Day Hike. These annual guided hikes in state parks across America are the perfect opportunity for individuals or groups to connect with nature, boost their health and start the new year inspired.

To find a First Day Hike near you, visit: stateparks.org/special-programs/first-day-hikes.

This year, more than 1,000 hikes will occur in state parks nationwide - from Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between. Whether you prefer gentle strolls, scenic hill climbs, or adventurous treks, there's something for everyone. Here's what you can expect:

Family-Friendly Adventures: Easy trails perfect for kids and beginners.

Nature Immersion: Walks through forests, along lakes or among wildlife habitats.

Challenging Treks: Mountain and hill climbs for those seeking a bit more adventure.

Accessible and Adaptive Experiences: Inclusive hikes designed for people of all abilities.

From snow-covered trails in northern states to warm to sunny beaches in the south, First Day Hikes offers a variety of ways to explore the unique landscapes and cultural treasures of America's state parks.

"State parks offer an incredible variety of outdoor experiences, showcasing the unique natural and cultural features of each region," said Lewis Ledford, President and CEO of the National Association of State Park Directors. "Whether you're trekking through snowy trails in the Rockies or enjoying mild southern breezes, First Day Hikes are the perfect way to start the new year outdoors, experiencing the beauty of our public lands."

The First Day Hikes tradition began as a national program in 1992 at Blue Hills Reservation State Park in Massachusetts. Since 2012, the program has grown to include nearly all 50 states, bringing together thousands of participants each year to celebrate the start of the year in nature.

Step into 2025 with purpose, health, and wonder. Join thousands of others across the nation for this annual tradition and share your adventure using FirstDayHikes. Visit stateparks.org to find a hike near you and start your year on the right foot-outdoors!

About America's State Parks

America's State Parks is an alliance of state park systems in all 50 states. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) promotes and advocates for the state park systems across America in providing conservation and management of natural and cultural resources, quality outdoor recreation experiences, and connecting children and families to nature and the outdoors. With more than 9,817 park areas covering over 20 million acres of land, and visitation of nearly 900 million people annually, state parks are an integral part of protecting natural and cultural resources while providing guests amazing access to the outdoors. For more information, visit stateparks.org.

