Freitag, 27.12.2024
PR Newswire
27.12.2024 03:18 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nodepay Raises $7M Total Funding To Power AI Growth with Real-Time Data Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodepay, a decentralized AI platform transforming unused internet bandwidth into real-time data pipelines for AI training, today announced it has raised a second round of funding, bringing its total to $7 million.


The latest funding round welcomed new strategic investors IDG Capital ($23 Billion AUM), Mythos, Elevate Ventures, IBC, Optic Capital, Funders.VC, Matthew Tan (Etherscan founder) and Yusho Liu (CoinHako Co-founder & CEO) as notable angels. They join an impressive roster of previous backers that includes Animoca Brands, Mirana, OKX Ventures, JUMP Crypto, Tokenbay Capital and more.

Nodepay's network taps into a global community of users running privacy-protected nodes. By sharing their spare internet bandwidth, these participants earn rewards for creating a real-time data source that improves AI inference with accurate, timely information-an approach known as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

Darren Nguyen, co-founder of Nodepay commented: "Our mission is to develop solutions that create tangible value for both AI developers and its end users. We give contributors a share in the AI ecosystem they help fundamentally build."

Nodepay's infrastructure platform integrates real-time data retrieval, a Web3-focused decentralized answer engine, reinforcement learning for more accurate model output, and gamified human verification. Together, these components combine to create a fair, collaborative, and innovative AI ecosystem.

Eric Le, investment director of IDG Capital, said, "The team at Nodepay is democratizing the AI economy by providing a platform that allows users to share directly in the value they create. We're proud to support their vision of making AI more accessible and beneficial to all."

With this funding, Nodepay will continue to commercialize its infrastructure to benefit both its community and partner AI labs. As it prepares to launch on Solana, Nodepay stands ready to lead the next era of decentralized AI development and training.

Already serving over 1.5 million active users worldwide, Nodepay continues to expand its reach, solidifying its role as a leader in the integration of AI and blockchain technology. Users can expect further updates and new announcements through their social channels and official website.

About Nodepay
Nodepay is a decentralized AI platform dedicated to democratizing AI training through real-time data retrieval. By turning idle internet bandwidth into a valuable resource, Nodepay fuels the next generation of AI models and stands at the forefront of AI decentralization.

1080x1080 - Nodepay Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587832/7M_Raised_Funds.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587833/1080x1080_Black___Nodepay_2_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nodepay-raises-7m-total-funding-to-power-ai-growth-with-real-time-data-infrastructure-302339478.html

