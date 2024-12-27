Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913070 | ISIN: US5719032022 | Ticker-Symbol: MAQ
NASDAQ
26.12.24
21:59 Uhr
286,57 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
272,30272,8023.12.
271,40273,6523.12.
PR Newswire
27.12.2024 04:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Rings in the New Year with a Dazzling Celebration

Finanznachrichten News

SANYA, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa is set to host a dual sensory feast of flavor and sight on its seaside lawn. On the evening of December 31st, a lavish New Year's Eve buffet awaits, featuring an array of delicacies from the sea and land, including freshly sliced tuna, lobster service, and unlimited premium beverages - each bite is a tribute to the taste buds. Accompanied by the melodious tunes of a live band, interspersed with captivating performances and multiple rounds of exciting prize draws, the joyous atmosphere will continue to escalate.

New Year's Eve Activities

After dinner, guests can look forward to 'Chandon's Night • New Year's Eve Party' at The Lounge. With chandon corks popping and colorful cocktails mixing, a lively Latin band will lead revelers into a festive ambiance full of ceremony. At the stroke of midnight, the resort's spectacular Fireworks Show will illuminate the sky of Yalong Bay, offering a breathtaking view from the terrace where joy and anticipation will soar alongside the exploding pyrotechnics.

More than just a celebration and relaxation, this year-end gala at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa serves as a moment for mental rejuvenation and anticipation for the future. Here, weariness fades away amidst laughter and music, making way for a fresh start into the promising new year.

Priced at RMB 988 per person or RMB 1,888 per package (including two adults and two children under seven), the seaside lawn New Year's Eve dinner promises an unforgettable dining experience.

"Chandon's Night" theme party offers a discount of 20% off for the Chandon drinks.

For reservations, please call +86 13876799976 or +86-898-88568888

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587614/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sanya-marriott-yalong-bay-resort--spa-rings-in-the-new-year-with-a-dazzling-celebration-302339144.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.