Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Rings in the New Year with a Dazzling Celebration

SANYA, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa is set to host a dual sensory feast of flavor and sight on its seaside lawn. On the evening of December 31st, a lavish New Year's Eve buffet awaits, featuring an array of delicacies from the sea and land, including freshly sliced tuna, lobster service, and unlimited premium beverages - each bite is a tribute to the taste buds. Accompanied by the melodious tunes of a live band, interspersed with captivating performances and multiple rounds of exciting prize draws, the joyous atmosphere will continue to escalate.

After dinner, guests can look forward to 'Chandon's Night • New Year's Eve Party' at The Lounge. With chandon corks popping and colorful cocktails mixing, a lively Latin band will lead revelers into a festive ambiance full of ceremony. At the stroke of midnight, the resort's spectacular Fireworks Show will illuminate the sky of Yalong Bay, offering a breathtaking view from the terrace where joy and anticipation will soar alongside the exploding pyrotechnics.

More than just a celebration and relaxation, this year-end gala at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa serves as a moment for mental rejuvenation and anticipation for the future. Here, weariness fades away amidst laughter and music, making way for a fresh start into the promising new year.

Priced at RMB 988 per person or RMB 1,888 per package (including two adults and two children under seven), the seaside lawn New Year's Eve dinner promises an unforgettable dining experience.

"Chandon's Night" theme party offers a discount of 20% off for the Chandon drinks.

For reservations, please call +86 13876799976 or +86-898-88568888

