New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2024) - On December 20, 2024, the award ceremony for the 4th Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Competition was held during the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference. RAMON Technology with its participating project titled "Full-Process Intelligent System Solution for Steelmaking," won the first prize at the competition.





By clicking a mouse or pressing a button, steelmaking can be achieved, eliminating the need for workers to be physically in hazardous environments and enabling them to operate the equipment and produce steel from the office.

The aforementioned "one-click steelmaking" production process is powered by RAMON Technology's core product: the One-Click Intelligent Steel Casting System. This system not only delivers superior product quality and a safer production environment but also enhances production efficiency while adhering to green and sustainable practices.

