The EU has formulated ambitious goals and strategies to secure its supply of strategic raw materials and build sustainable supply chains. These goals are based primarily on the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), which was introduced in 2023. The US is also pursuing similar goals to secure access to critical raw materials that are crucial for energy system transformation, technology production, and national security. On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump's second presidency in the US begins. The Republican is known for his "America First" approach. He wants to strengthen domestic industry, secure jobs, and challenge foreign competitors. For his plans, he needs resources - and he is eyeing Greenland. The Australian company European Lithium (WKN: A2AR9A | ISIN: AU000000EUR7 | Ticker symbol: PF8 | ASX: EUR) has secured a key role in the global raw materials landscape with its rare earth project in Greenland and lithium deposits in Ukraine. The Company's properties and current focus combine to form a unique treasure for a forward-looking portfolio. There is already a "Buy" recommendation from the research house First Berlin, which indicates a potential of over 500%. We offer a deeper insight.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...