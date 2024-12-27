Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - Unchained Summit, a high-caliber gathering poised to unite the boldest Web 3.0 visionaries in the heart of Dubai is taking place on April 28th & 29th 2025. Organized by Aeternum, this exclusive, highly curated gathering aspires to deliver unparalleled quality through its lineup of renowned speakers and thought-provoking topics at the forefront of Web 3.0 innovation.

Unchained Summit Dubai

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8840/235257_ab7de0a354044acc_001full.jpg

The recent global surge in digital asset adoption, marked by Bitcoin's $100K rally and growing government recognition, highlights a transformative moment for the industry. As an established hub for digital assets, Dubai continues to attract global attention with its progressive regulations and strategic initiatives. Unchained Summit 2025 aims to harness this momentum, uniting investors, regulators, and industry leaders for impactful discussions, collaborations, and partnerships to drive the Web 3.0 ecosystem forward.

Focusing equally on finance, policy, and technical challenges like scaling and infrastructure, the summit will bring together equal parts of the finance sector-investors, policymakers, and financial leaders-and the tech community, including developers and technologists, to drive impactful conversations.

Unchained Summit 2025 boasts a meticulously curated lineup of speakers, handpicked in collaboration with an esteemed advisory panel. Each speaker is thoughtfully selected to align with specific tracks, ensuring meaningful discussions and actionable insights.

The roster includes industry leaders such as:

Ronghui Gu , Co-Founder of CertiK;

, Co-Founder of CertiK; Mark Rydon , Co-Founder & CSO of Aethir;

, Co-Founder & CSO of Aethir; Michael Heinrich , Co-Founder & CEO of 0G Labs;

, Co-Founder & CEO of 0G Labs; Shuyao Kong , Co-Founder of MegaETH;

, Co-Founder of MegaETH; Dyma Budorin , Co-Founder & CEO of Hacken; and

, Co-Founder & CEO of Hacken; and Christian Pusateri, Co-Founder & CEO of Mind Labs, to name a few; reflecting the summit's focus on bringing together the brightest minds shaping the future of Web 3.0.

This curated roster embodies the summit's dedication to excellence, bringing together visionary leaders to foster transformative ideas and meaningful dialogue.

"April is a buzzing month for Web 3.0, with Dubai hosting numerous events. However, the sheer volume often leads to a dilution in quality and impact. At Aeternum, we are committed to standing out by curating an event that prioritizes exceptional content, showcases the most innovative projects, and brings together the region's most influential players, including leading investors and policymakers. This focus on quality is what will truly set us apart," added Sharath Kumar, Founder & CEO - Aeternum.

The Unchained Summit is expected to host over 1,000 attendees, with more than 70% comprising decision-makers and CXOs. Beyond attracting a high-caliber Web 3.0 audience, the summit will serve as a platform to bridge the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0; by inviting enterprise leaders from key industries such as BFSI, healthcare, supply chain, energy, and retail, among others.

About Aeternum Consulting Ltd:

Aeternum organizes business-to-business events in the emerging tech space, provides strategic consulting, and tailored services to a diverse range of clients, from corporations to governments and startups to individuals. Aeternum specializes in crafting impactful B2B platforms that foster meaningful connections, drive business growth, and facilitate knowledge sharing through conferences, exhibitions, and bespoke networking opportunities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235257

SOURCE: BlockWoods